IPL 2027: Appoint Rinku Singh new Kolkata Knight Riders captain, demands star India cricketer

Rinku Singh, who was retained for Rs 13 crore, is currently the vice-captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the Indian Premier League.

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Rinku Singh was retained for Rs 13 crore by KKR ahead of IPL 2026. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders have endured a lackluster last couple of season since the departure of captain Shreyas Iyer from the franchise. Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane has been leading the side for the last couple of seasons but failed to lift the side in the Playoffs stages.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR will be on the hunt for a new captain in the IPL 2027 season with the Retention Day fast closing in as well as the trading window. KKR were believed to be in discussion with Mumbai Indians to bring Hardik Pandya on board, but the Indian all-rounder has now been traded to Punjab Kings.

Former India and KKR batter Aakash Chopra believes that Uttar Pradesh cricketer Rinku Singh should be handed over the captaincy of the franchise for IPL 2027 season. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Game Plan’, Aakash Chopra felt that Rinku Singh is ideal for the role of KKR captain since he is already Rahane’s deputy in the side.

“Appoint Rinku as the captain. You made him the vice-captain, right? Then have him as the captain now. He leads his side in the UPT20. Sometimes you have to throw people in at the deep end and see what happens. So, this is that opportunity, unless they can find somebody at the auction. If they can’t find anyone, rather than looking at overseas players, I’ll actually go towards Rinku,” Aakash Chopra told JioStar.

Big news for Rinku Singh Rinku Bhai is all set to marry Saroj on December 4 in Lucknow. The wedding card is already out. First, he became vice-captain of the Rising Star Asia Cup team, and now wedding celebrations are next…1/2 https://t.co/NOiCJivqCG — Jasper (@Jasperankit) November 11, 2026

The 29-year-old Team India and UP batter has been part of Kolkata Knight Riders team since the IPL 2018 season. He has retained for Rs 13 crore by Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR ahead of IPL 2026 season.

Rinku has scored 1394 runs in 73 IPL matches so far at an average of 34 with six fifties and a strike-rate of 145.96. In the IPL 2026 season, Rinku scored 295 runs in 14 matches at an average of 59 with 2 fifties and a strike-rate of 148.98.

‘KKR likely to walk into IPL 2027 Player Auction with biggest purse’

Former Delhi opener Aakash Chopra was also worried about the availability of Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. KKR had splurged Rs 25.2 crore in the IPL 2026 mini auction to buy Green.

“I am looking to leave out Cameron Green at Rs 25.2 crores. It’s a World Cup year, and it’s an Ashes year, so I am not sure about his availability or how many matches he will play. If you release him, even if you feel like buying him back, you can easily get him for 50 per cent cheaper. Secondly, Matheesha Pathirana is also not playing, so that’s another Rs 18 crore buy.

“KKR are likely to walk into this auction with the most amount of money, so that will be the big story. We also don’t know what is going to happen with Mustafizur Rahman. If he is available and can play, you would want to retain him, but can he play? We don’t know about that. If he can play, I would still have him retained because you already have a surplus of Rs 43 crore with those two releases,” Chopra told JioStar.

On Ramandeep Singh and pacer Umran Malik, Aakash Chopra said, “I’m slightly worried about Ramandeep Singh personally at Rs 4 crore. He’s not getting utilised at all, so that is my area of concern. If I’m not going to play him and he’s not doing well, then do I want to go elsewhere?

“I know that’s just Rs 4 crores, but that money can be utilised better. Another player is Umran Malik. Do they release him? He’s only for Rs 75 lakh, but they don’t play him. If they’re not playing him, then for Umran’s sake, I’ll say release him. You just feel for the boy, as he’s got the upside, so why make him sit on the bench? If you can’t play him and Harshit is available, then let the boy go and play somewhere else,” Chopra felt.

The IPL 2027 Player Auction is scheduled to take place on December 16 in Goa while the Retention Day deadline for all 10 franchises is November 17.