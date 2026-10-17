IPL 2027 Auction likely to take place in Goa on December 16

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction is likely to be held in Goa on December 16. Scroll down to read the full story.

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IPL 2027 auction likely to be held in Goa on December 16 (Image - X)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction is likely to take place on December 16 in Goa, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The report states that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared the possible date with IPL teams through a WhatsApp message. The message was reportedly sent by the board’s logistics team on Saturday, October 17, to help franchises begin planning their travel and stay.

“The IPL 2026 Player Auction will take place on December 16, 2026, at ITC Grand Goa and the auction briefing will be held on December 15, 2026,” the BCCI WhatsApp notes.

However, the BCCI has not yet sent an official email confirming the auction date and venue. According to the report, several IPL teams have received the WhatsApp message. The information was shared so that franchises could make the necessary travel arrangements and book their tickets to Goa in advance. An official announcement is still awaited, and there is no confirmation yet on whether the date could change.

The proposed auction date has also drawn attention because India are scheduled to play an ODI against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on December 16. If both events go ahead as planned, the auction and the international match will take place on the same day. It remains to be seen whether the schedule for the India-Sri Lanka match will be affected.

Meanwhile, recent reports have also raised questions about the venue for the opening match of the series. The first game is currently scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Sunday December 13, but there are suggestions that it could be moved to another venue. The final decision on the match schedule is still awaited.

For now, the December 16 date for the IPL auction should be treated as tentative until the BCCI sends an official confirmation to the team owners and chief executives. The franchises will be waiting for further details before making their final plans for the auction.