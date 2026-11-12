IPL 2027 Auction: Mustafizur Rahman among 7 Bangladesh players to register for mini-auction in Goa

Mustafizur Rahman is among seven Bangladesh cricketers who have registered for the IPL 2027 mini-auction. The auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.

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IPL 2027 Auction: Mustafizur Rahman among 7 Bangladesh players to register for mini-auction in Goa (Image: X)

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman will be up for grabs at the IPL 2027 mini auction, hoping to get another chance to play in the Indian Premier League. Six other cricketers from Bangladesh have also entered the auction pool, giving franchises more options to consider ahead of the upcoming season.

The registrations have drawn attention due to the controversy surrounding Mustafizur’s release from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of IPL 2026. The left-arm pacer was bought by the franchise for Rs 9.20 crore at the previous auction but was later released following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Seven Bangladesh Players Register For IPL 2027 Auction

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations chairman Shahriar Nafees confirmed that Mustafizur and six other players had registered for the upcoming auction.

The list includes fast bowlers Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and batter Towhid Hridoy are also among the registered players.

Explaining the registration process, Nafees said it was a regular exercise followed before every IPL auction.

“It is a regular procedure for the IPL mini-auction. The BCCI has reached out to every cricket board and asked them to register the names of players who are interested in participating. Mustafizur has registered for their mini-auction,” Nafees told India Today.

“Yes, Nahid Rana, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have also registered.”

Why Was Mustafizur Rahman Released By KKR?

Mustafizur’s release became a major talking point ahead of the 2026 season. KKR had spent Rs 9.20 crore to sign him, making him the most expensive Bangladesh player in IPL history at the time.

However, the BCCI later instructed the franchise to release the pacer, citing “recent developments”. KKR followed the directive and was allowed to sign a replacement player.

The decision led to tension between the BCCI and BCB. The issue also became part of the wider discussion around Bangladesh’s participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

IPL Return Depends On Franchise Interest

Mustafizur and the other Bangladesh players will now hope to attract bids from IPL teams. However, registering for the auction does not guarantee a place in the final list or a contract.

The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. Franchises will look at their squad needs and then decide which overseas players they want to go for.

For Mustafizur, the auction could provide a chance to return to the competition after missing the previous season. Whether an IPL franchise decides to sign him will be one of the key talking points ahead of the auction.