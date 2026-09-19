IPL 2027 auction to be held in second week of December as BCCI explore venues to host in India

The December auction will be a mini-auction, meaning there will not be a complete reshuffle of the squads

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Auctioneer Mallika Sagar conducts the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction in Jeddah on Sunday, November 24, 2024. (Photo: IANS/IPL)

The Indian Premier League 2027 player auction is set to take place in the second week of December with the Board of Control for Cricket in India preparing for the final mini-auction of the current 2023-27 cycle later this year.

The mini-auction will also return to India after being held overseas in recent years. The last IPL auction to take place in India was the 2023 auction in Kochi. The subsequent auctions were held in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.

The decision to bring the event back to India was taken at an IPL Governing Council meeting. Franchises had raised concerns about the logistical challenges of taking large delegations overseas for a mini-auction and the BCCI is understood to have taken those concerns into consideration.

Although the exact venue for the auction has not been finalised yet, the BCCI is expected to select an Indian city based on hotel availability and other logistical requirements. The board needs more than 100 rooms for franchise officials and their delegations for the auction period.

Also Read: BCCI arrange separate accommodation for men’s cricket team, women’s team to stay in facility provided by Asian Games 2026 organisers

The December auction will be a mini-auction, meaning there will not be a complete reshuffle of the squads. Teams will instead look to fill gaps in their existing groups with player releases and retentions expected to shape their requirements before the event.

The auction is also expected to be an important part of the build-up to the 20th season of the IPL in 2027. The BCCI has plans to mark two decades of the league which began in 2008.

One of the other major issues surrounding the IPL is the future of the Impact Player rule. The Governing Council discussed the rule but did not take a final decision. Another meeting is expected to be held before a decision is made.

The Impact Player rule has been used in the IPL in recent seasons and has divided opinion among the franchises. Reports suggest that most teams are against keeping it permanently, although several teams want the rule to remain for at least another season.

The reason is linked to squad planning. Teams have built their current squads while keeping the rule in mind, and some believe removing it immediately could affect their plans. A final decision could therefore have an impact on how teams approach the upcoming auction.

India set their sights at Asian Games 2026

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s team India will be setting their sights at producing a strong performance at the 20th Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya from September 19 onwards. Both the men’s and women’s team will be out to defend the gold medal they won back in 2023 at Hangzhou.