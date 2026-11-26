IPL 2027 Auction: Why Mumbai Indians’ purse has been reduced by Rs 2.35 crore? Full calculation explained

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2027 auction purse has dropped from Rs 32.60 crore to Rs 30.25 crore. Check the reason, player-wise retention values and complete calculation.

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Why Mumbai Indians' purse has been reduced by Rs 2.35 crore? (Photo: X)

IPL 2027 Auction: Mumbai Indians have received a change in their auction budget ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction. The five-time IPL champions will now enter the auction with Rs 30.25 crore instead of the earlier announced amount of Rs 32.60 crore. The fans of the game are left to wonder why the franchise has lost Rs 2.35 crore of its available budget. This is owing to the IPL player retention policy and the manner in which the value of retained players is calculated.

Why Has Mumbai Indians’ Auction Purse Changed?

In its latest announcement on November 25, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has updated the auction purse detail. The Mumbai Indians’ purse was changed; the other franchises’ budgets remained untouched.

The main reason behind this adjustment is the retention-slot calculation after Hardik Pandya’s departure from the franchise. Mumbai Indians had initially calculated their budget by adding the actual salaries of their four retained capped Indian players.

These players are Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. However, IPL rules consider the fixed value of retention slots rather than only the salaries paid to the players.

How Was the Rs 2.35 Crore Difference Calculated?

The four players have a combined salary of Rs 58.65 crore. However, their total retention-slot value under the IPL rules comes to Rs 61 crore.

This results in a difference of Rs 2.35 crore, which has been adjusted against the Mumbai Indians auction purse. Important to keep in mind that this is not an additional penalty on the franchise. It is a difference resulting from the IPL’s retention valuation system.

Here is a simple breakdown of the calculation:

Player Name Actual Salary Retention Value Jasprit Bumrah Rs 18 crore Rs 18 crore Rohit Sharma Rs 16.30 crore Rs 14 crore Suryakumar Yadav Rs 16.35 crore Rs 11 crore Tilak Varma Rs 8 crore Rs 18 crore Total Rs 58.65 crore Rs 61 crore

What Is Mumbai Indians’ Budget for the IPL 2027 Auction?

Mumbai Indians will now have Rs 30.25 crore available for the mini-auction. The franchise has nine squad positions to fill including two overseas player slots.

Despite the reduction, Mumbai still have a strong group of players. Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma remain important members of their core squad. Arshdeep Singh is also part of the team’s bowling options.

When Will the IPL 2027 Mini-Auction Take Place?

The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on December 16 in Goa. Mumbai Indians will have to spend the remaining budget wisely to fill the vacant slots and strengthen the squad.

The lower purse will probably mean the franchise has to adjust their draft plans a bit, but will still have opportunities to bring in players that can help their balance for the upcoming season.