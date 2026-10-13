IPL 2027: BCCI postpones key meeting with franchise owners, broadcasters

The BCCI has postponed its key IPL 2027 meeting with franchise owners, broadcasters and state associations, with no new date announced yet.

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BCCI postpones key IPL 2027 meeting

Big update for the Indian cricket fans as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has postponed the joint meeting to review the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to Cricbuzz’s report, the meeting was scheduled to take place in Mumbai on Thursday.

The meeting was set to be held at 6 pm at the Taj Santacruz in Mumbai. IPL team owners, broadcasters and host state associations were expected to attend the meeting. However, BCCI and IPL officials have reportedly informed the stakeholders that the meeting has been postponed.

Read more: Yuvraj Singh becomes batting coach of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2027 season

The meeting has been postponed indefinitely for now, and the stakeholders have not been given a new date.

According to the report, the decision was taken because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to host a felicitation ceremony for the Asian Games medallists on the same day. The Indian men’s and women’s teams, along with other medal winners, are expected to attend the event in New Delhi. Senior BCCI officials are also likely to join them.

In an email, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the meeting was postponed due to the Prime Minister’s event and requests from some stakeholders to reschedule it.

“This is to inform you that the meeting with the IPL Franchise Owners, CEOs, IPL Hosting State Associations and Broadcasters, scheduled to be held on October 15, 2026, in Mumbai, has been postponed,” the mail said.

Representatives from 13 state associations that host IPL matches and broadcaster JioStar were expected to attend the meeting. The venue was not finalised, but the meeting was likely to be held outside the BCCI office because many people were expected to attend.

“We haven’t yet finalised the venue. We have just shortlisted a few options. We will take a final call soon,” Saikia had told Cricbuzz.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India is scheduled to felicitate the Indian men’s and women’s teams for their outstanding performances at the recently concluded 20th Asian Games on October 15, 2026, in New Delhi,” the mail added.