IPL 2027: Confirmed trade deals, rumours and remaining purses of all franchises ahead of mini-auction next month

Hardik Pandya's trade deal in exchange for Arshdeep Singh has been confirmed by the Indian Premier League. Here is your guide to find all the materialised deals, rumours and remaining purses

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Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 trophy on display before the IPL 2026 final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

A lot is brewing in the player trade market as we inch closer to the mini-auction for next year’s Indian Premier League season with all the 10 franchises eager to make the right choices before sitting at the auction table and going for their respective targets.

The player auction is often regarded as a preparatory war before the real action takes place in the summers. We are exactly a month away from the mini-auction, which is to take place on Wednesday, December 16 in Goa. The event will offer the franchises a chance to fill their gaps and add necessary reinforcements.

But before the mini-auction, what has caught the attention of the fans are player trades or exchanges between the franchises. It has become an absolute norm in the IPL as it helps teams secure a few important targets which they might miss out in the, at times, chaotic auction.

A total of eight players, as of now, have been traded and a couple more trades are expected to materialize in the coming days.

Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh’s exchange confirmed

The biggest player trade, one that has grabbed all the headlines, is the one between five-time champions Mumbai Indians and two-time runners-up Punjab Kings. The two franchises have a deal confirmed for the swaps of senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

IPL’s official handle has also confirmed the trade with both the India players getting the same salary of INR 18 crores. Hardik Pandya will leave Mumbai three seasons after being brought back as the captain to lead the franchise in the coming years.

However, after back-to-back disappointing seasons, which includes two bottom of the table finishes, Mumbai has decided to move Pandya on as they begin a new journey under head coach Kieron Pollard. Arshdeep Singh, meanwhile, will experience his first IPL season outside of Punjab Kings next year.

Other materialised trade deals

A couple of months ago, the Delhi Capitals brought back Rishabh Pant from the Lucknow Super Giants in exchange for Kuldeep Yadav with the former agreeing to a 15-crore deal. Kuldeep joined LSG at his existing fee of 13.50 crores.

The Delhi Capitals, who will be under Sourav Ganguly’s head coaching next season, also traded pacer T Natarajan back to the Sunrisers Hyderabad to acquire the services of leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari for 40 lakhs.

Hyderabad were also involved in trade deals for England and Australia all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards in exchange for pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis.

Other rumours that have gathered pace are the ones about Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma heading to the Chennai Super Kings or the Gujarat Titans. Prasidh Krishna is also reportedly in Delhi’s radar.

All the 10 franchises have only six days remaining before the trade window closes on November 17, which also happens to be the retention deadline day. Exactly a month after it, the IPL mini-auction will take place on December 16.

Remaining purse of all the franchises