IPL 2027: CSK owner reveals MS Dhoni asked to add his name to released players list

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner Rupa Gurunath revealed MS Dhoni asked the team to add his name to the released players list for IPL 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

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CSK owner reveals why MS Dhoni asked to be released (Image - X)

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 retention and released list. The Indian cricket fans witnessed a shocking update as the legendary player MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the tournament on Tuesday.

From the upcoming season, MS Dhoni will be seen as the mentor of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, CSK owner Rupa Gurunath revealed a big statement from MS Dhoni regarding his future in the franchise for IPL 2027.

Rupa Gurunath revealed that MS Dhoni told her to release him for IPL 2027 ahead of the retention deadline. In the last season, MS Dhoni didn’t play a match for CSK as the fans were eagerly waiting to see him playing in the tournament.

Rupa Gurunath said MS Dhoni asked the CSK team to add his name to the released players’ list during a video call on Saturday. She added that he made this decision after months of doubting whether he could continue playing for the franchise at the top level.

“When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn’t sure if he would be able to play in the upcoming season. We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases. We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on and, at the end of the call, Kasi was just reading the list of releases, and very quietly, MS said, ‘Maybe you should add my name.’

“You won’t believe it. The video call just shut down at that moment. I called them back and told them, ‘You know what, even the internet could not handle you not being able to play next season,'” she said in a video shared by the franchise on Tuesday.

From the heart of Mrs. Rupa Gurunath – Owner, Chennai Super Kings Read More : https://t.co/AFjZ5yiuN4 https://t.co/Dncjo7kGDa — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026

MS Dhoni has been associated with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since 2008. Rupa Gurunath said her father wanted MS Dhoni to be the team’s captain when CSK first joined the IPL auction.

“When I look back to 2008, at the auction, the one thing my father was very clear about when he wanted to buy this team was that MS Dhoni would be its captain. That was a big decision and one of the best decisions that we have ever taken.

“For the last 20 years, Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni have walked side by side through the ups and downs and everything in between. We have learned a lot from each other.”

She said MS Dhoni did not want to play if he could not give his best for the team. She added that CSK and its fans would find it hard to see him leave the field as a player.

“MS Dhoni is the kind of person who, if he cannot give 200 percent to the team, will not play. He will not want to hinder the team. He will want to give only his best, and when he can’t, he steps aside.”