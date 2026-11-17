IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals retained, released players list and final purse – All you need to know

Here is the list of retained and released players, along with the final purse of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL 2027.

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Delhi Capitals IPL 2027 retained and released players list, final purse (Image - X)

Delhi Capitals, the franchise who is still waiting for their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The Capitals will aim for a major comeback for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, Delhi Capitals have made some big changes to their coaching as they have appointed Saurav Ganguly as their head coach. Not only this, Yuvraj Singh is appointed as batting coach, while Chaminda Vaas and Amit Mishra are acquired as their fast and spin bowling coaches.

IPL 2027 trades

The franchise are so eager to win the title that they engaged in a trade with teams Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Capitals traded their key player Kuldeep Singh to bring back their asset Rishabh Pant to the team, who was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 for Rs 27 crore. Pant is back in the franchise after a significant pay cut of INR 27 crore to INR 15 crore. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav joined LSG at his existing salary of INR 13.50 crore.

For this season, Delhi Capitals also traded star pacer T. Natarajan, who didn’t sprinkle his magic for the franchise in the last season. Delhi Capitals bought him for Rs 10.75 crore and retained him for the same price for the 2026 edition. However, Delhi Capitals traded Natarajan for Rs 5 crore to add Sunrisers Hyderabad Zeeshan Ansari for Rs 40 lakh. The reason behind that approach would be the trade of Kuldeep Yadav as it seems like the Capitals will also go for spinners in the IPL 2027 auction.

Performances in past season

If we spoke about their performance in the last IPL season, the franchise made an average start as their ratio of win or loss was equal. In the last edition, Delhi Capitals faced blunders in their batting, especially in opening. Other than KL Rahul, no other batter could have a big impact in the tournament. The franchise might look for opening batters in the IPL auction.

Well, in the league stage, Delhi Capitals finished in 6th place in the points table as they were only able to win 7 games and collect 14 points. For the qualification, any franchise needs at least 16 points. It is going to be interesting how the new coaching staff will handle the franchise problems and challenges in this upcoming season.

Players retained: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Dar, Axar Patel, David Miller, KL Rahul, Kyle Jamieson, Lungisani Ngidi, Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (Trade), Sameer Rizvi, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Zeeshan Ansari (Trade).



Players released: Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Nitish Rana, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Sahil Parakh.

Budget freed up for IPL 2027 Player Auction: Rs. 39.50cr