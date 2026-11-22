IPL 2027: ‘Everyone will miss him’: Noor Ahmad on MS Dhoni’s new CSK role

Noor Ahmad said CSK would miss MS Dhoni as a player but believed his new role as a mentor would be a big help to the team. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Noor Ahmad on MS Dhoni's new CSK role (Image - X)

Afghanistan and Chennai Super Kings bowler Noor Ahmad has said that the team will miss MS Dhoni as a player. But he also feels Dhoni’s new job as a mentor will help the team a lot. He is happy that Dhoni is still a part of CSK.

Mentor means a teacher and a guide. Dhoni will not play anymore, but he will stay with the team and help the players.

Dhoni has stopped playing IPL before the last date to keep players. He has now taken up a new job as a mentor with CSK. He will not play, but he will still be with the team.

Noor has shared the team room with Dhoni at CSK. He knows how much Dhoni being there means to the team. He believes Dhoni being around will still be a big help.

“Everyone will miss him, but his new job is going to help the team a lot and I am happy that he is still with the team. There are many things, but I would say his stumping, maybe and his finishing skills,” Noor said while talking to PTI.

Noor was talking about two of Dhoni’s biggest strengths. One is his stumping behind the wickets. Dhoni was one of the fastest keepers in the game. The other is his finishing. For many years, Dhoni was known for finishing games and winning matches for his team in the last overs.

It was clear that Dhoni’s playing time was coming to an end. He had played less matches over the years because of many hurts. His body was not allowing him to play as much as before. CSK’s note did not have any words from Dhoni. The team only shared the news about his new job.

The World Cup-winning captain stopped playing for India in August 2020. He had already stopped playing for India. But he kept playing IPL for CSK for many more years after that.

Dhoni helped CSK win five IPL cups. He made 5,314 runs for the team, making him the second man with the most runs for CSK. He has also played the most matches for CSK, with 272 games. No other player has played more games for the team than him.

Dhoni also played for Rising Pune Supergiants for two years when CSK could not play in the IPL. The team was not allowed to play after the 2013 bad fixing case. The case also led to a lifetime ban on CSK’s then boss, Gurunath Meiyappan, for his role in bad betting. During those two years, Dhoni played for Pune. But as soon as CSK came back, he returned to the team.

In 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad took over as CSK captain from Dhoni. Dhoni gave the captain job to Ruturaj. Since then, Ruturaj has been leading the team.

Dhoni and CSK share a special love, so it was clear that he would stay with the team even after stopping playing cricket. For fans, Dhoni is CSK. And for CSK, Dhoni has always been more than just a player.

Apart from winning five IPL cups, Dhoni also led CSK to two Champions League T20 cups. No other captain has won more cups in those games. It shows how good he was as a leader.

Now, as a mentor, Dhoni will still be around the young players. He will talk to them, guide them, and help them in hard times. For Noor and the rest of the team, that is still a very good thing.