IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh trade between MI and PBKS officially completed

The BCCI announced on Wednesday that Hardik Pandya will move to Punjab Kings while Arshdeep Singh will join Mumbai Indians from IPL 2027 season.

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Hardik Pandya (left) and Arshdeep Singh. (Image: AI)

IPL 2027: After weeks of speculation, one of the biggest trades ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season is officially complete with Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Arshdeep Singh traded between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced the IPL 2027 trade with a statement on Wednesday.

“In a marquee player trade ahead of the TATA IPL 2027, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya will move to Punjab Kings (PBKS), while Arshdeep Singh, India’s leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, will join the five-time champions,” the BCCI statement read.

As a result, Pandya will now be playing in third franchise, since making his debut for MI in IPL 2015. Apart from MI, Pandya turned out for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons. Arshdeep, on the other hand, has been part of Punjab Kings since making his debut in IPL 2019.

The trade confirmation you have been waiting for is HERE! Two marquee #TeamIndia stars, two franchise and a blockbuster trade Hardik Pandya heads to @PunjabKingsIPL and Arshdeep Singh moves to @mipaltan. Hardik will join #PBKS at a revised fee of INR 18 crore, up from 16.5 crores. Arshdeep will join #MI at his existing fee of INR 18 crore Details ▶️ https://t.co/i4RpaGg2BE #TATAIPL2027 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 11, 2026

“Pandya’s trade brings the curtain down on his second stint with MI, a franchise with which he won four IPL titles. Having first joined MI in 2015, Pandya developed into one of the league’s most impactful all-rounders, contributing with both bat and ball during the team’s title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020,” the IPL statement added.

Hardik Pandya gets salary rise from Preity Zinta’s PBKS

For 33-year-old Hardik Pandya it was a better deal as his currently IPL salary will rise from Rs 16.35 crore to Rs 18 crore for the IPL 2027 season at Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings. Pandya is the first cricketer traded in the IPL 2027 window who has managed to get a salary hike. He had joined MI in 2015 at a salary of only Rs 10 lakh.

“Pandya will join PBKS at a fee of Rs 18 crore, up from his existing fee of Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will join MI at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore,” the BCCI informed.

“After seven seasons with Mumbai, Pandya moved to Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL 2022 and made an immediate impact as captain, leading the franchise to the title in its debut season. GT also reached the final in 2023 before Pandya returned to MI in 2024 and took over the captaincy. Across 162 IPL matches, he has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and claimed 82 wickets, underlining his value as a proven match-winner,” the BCCI statement added.

The Punjab pacer will be joining Nita Ambani’s MI at his current IPL salary. Arshdeep, meanwhile, moves to MI after eight seasons with PBKS, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019 at a salary of only Rs 20 lakh and established himself as one of the competition’s leading left-arm fast bowlers. With 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, he is PBKS all-time leading wicket-taker.

“Arshdeep’s ability to make early breakthroughs with the new ball and deliver under pressure in the death overs has made him a key component of Punjab’s bowling attack. He claimed 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed that with 14 wickets in the 2026 season. His left-arm pace and ability to deliver across different phases of an innings will add considerable depth to MI’s bowling attack,” the BCCI statement read.

Hardik Pandya’s IPL Salary breakdown by year

2026: Rs 16.35 Crore – Mumbai Indians

Rs 16.35 Crore – Mumbai Indians 2025: Rs 16.35 Crore – Mumbai Indians

Rs 16.35 Crore – Mumbai Indians 2024: Rs 15 Crore – Mumbai Indians

Rs 15 Crore – Mumbai Indians 2023: Rs 15 Crore – Gujarat Titans

Rs 15 Crore – Gujarat Titans 2022: Rs 15 Crore – Gujarat Titans

Rs 15 Crore – Gujarat Titans 2021: Rs 11 Crore – Mumbai Indians

Rs 11 Crore – Mumbai Indians 2020: Rs 11 Crore – Mumbai Indians

Rs 11 Crore – Mumbai Indians 2019: Rs 11 Crore – Mumbai Indians

Rs 11 Crore – Mumbai Indians 2018: Rs 11 Crore – Mumbai Indians

Rs 11 Crore – Mumbai Indians 2017: Rs 10 Lakh – Mumbai Indians

Rs 10 Lakh – Mumbai Indians 2016: Rs 10 Lakh – Mumbai Indians

Rs 10 Lakh – Mumbai Indians 2015: Rs 10 Lakh – Mumbai Indians

Arshdeep Singh season-by-season IPL Salary breakdown