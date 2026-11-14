IPL 2027: Harshal Patel set to join Gujarat Titans in Rs 4 crore trade deal from SRH

Harshal Patel set to move from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Gujarat Titans in a Rs 4 crore all-cash trade ahead of IPL 2027. The move could bring the Ahmedabad-born fast bowler back to his home state before the upcoming season.

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IPL 2027: Harshal Patel set to join Gujarat Titans (Image: X)

Experienced fast bowler Harshal Patel is all set to be released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before the IPL 2027 season. The two-time Purple Cap winner is expected to join Gujarat Titans (GT) through an all-cash trade worth Rs 4 crore, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

The proposed deal comes just days before the IPL 2027 retention deadline on November 17. If completed, Harshal will return to his home state and represent Gujarat Titans after spending two seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH had signed the right-arm pacer for Rs 8 crore at the 2025 mega auction. The reported trade amount is half of what the Hyderabad-based franchise paid for him. Gujarat Titans will also see Rs 4 crore deducted from their auction purse once the deal is completed.

Harshal Patel Set For Gujarat Titans Homecoming

The move will have a special connection for Harshal, who hails from Ahmedabad and has represented Gujarat in domestic cricket. Since making his IPL debut in 2012, the fast bowler has played for four franchises – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gujarat Titans have been interested in signing Harshal for quite some time. During the 2024 auction, GT were involved in a bidding battle for the pacer but pulled out after reaching Rs 10.5 crore. Punjab Kings eventually bought him for Rs 11.75 crore.

The franchise also tried to sign him at the 2025 mega auction but stepped away when the bidding reached Rs 6.5 crore. The proposed trade could finally bring Harshal to the Gujarat-based team.

Harshal Patel’s IPL Performance With SRH

Harshal had a decent first season with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2025. He picked up 16 wickets in 13 matches, although his economy rate stood at 9.80. However, his role became limited during the 2026 season.

The pacer featured in only five matches and failed to take a wicket. He also conceded runs at an economy rate of 10.82 as SRH gave more opportunities to young Indian fast bowlers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain.

Despite his recent struggles, Harshal remains one of the most successful Indian wicket-takers in IPL history. He won the Purple Cap for the first time in 2021 after claiming 32 wickets for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He repeated the achievement in 2024, taking 24 wickets for Punjab Kings.

Gujarat Titans’ Pace Attack Gets More Experience

If the trade is completed, Harshal will join an experienced Gujarat Titans bowling group that includes Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder. His variations and experience in the death overs could provide another option for the franchise.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been active in the trading window. They have also brought in T Natarajan from Delhi Capitals and completed a four-player trade with Chennai Super Kings to acquire Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis.