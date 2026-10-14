IPL 2027: India pacer T Natarajan traded from Delhi Capitals to Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for Zeeshan Ansari

Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought back T Natarajan from Delhi Capitals, while leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari moves to DC ahead of IPL 2027. Read the complete story for more details.

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T Natarajan returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2027. (Photo: X)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have completed a player trade ahead of IPL 2027, with pacer T Natarajan returning to Hyderabad and leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari moving to Delhi. The deal brings back an experienced Indian fast bowler to SRH while giving DC another spin option for the upcoming season.

Natarajan will join Sunrisers Hyderabad, co-owned by Kavya Maran, at a revised fee of INR 5 crore, while Ansari will move to Delhi Capitals at his existing fee of INR 40 lakh.

T Natarajan returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Natarajan spent five seasons with SRH between 2020 and 2024, becoming known for his left-arm pace and ability to bowl yorkers at the death. His best IPL campaign came in 2024, when he claimed 19 wickets in 14 matches and played an important role in SRH’s run to the final.

His IPL journey began with Punjab Kings, who bought him for INR 3 crore at the 2017 auction after he entered with a base price of INR 10 lakh. He managed only two wickets in six matches and was released before the following season.

SRH picked him for INR 40 lakh in 2018, although an elbow injury kept him out of action that year. He made his debut for the franchise in 2020 and went on to become an important part of its bowling attack.

Delhi Capitals signed Natarajan for INR 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. However, he played only two matches that season. His return to SRH gives the franchise a familiar option in the pace department.

Mana Nattu thirigochadu Natarajan joins our squad, while Zeeshan Ansari joins the Delhi Capitals as part of the trade. https://t.co/knIehojrRy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 14, 2026

Zeeshan Ansari joins Delhi Capitals

Ansari represented SRH in 10 matches during IPL 2025, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 9.84. He made an immediate impression on debut against DC, picking up three wickets.

The Uttar Pradesh leg-spinner came into the IPL spotlight after taking 24 wickets in 12 matches in the inaugural UP T20 League. His googlies and ability to bowl in pressure situations helped him attract attention from franchises.

Ansari was also part of India’s Under-19 batch in 2016, alongside players such as Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Sarfaraz Khan. His move to Delhi gives the franchise another option in the spin department.

Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav trade between DC and LSG

Earlier this year another major IPL 2027 development, Rishabh Pant has returned to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while Kuldeep Yadav has moved to Lucknow. Pant joins DC at INR 15 crore after LSG bought him for a record INR 27 crore at the 2025 mega auction. Kuldeep joins LSG at INR 13.50 crore.

Pant spent nine seasons with Delhi from 2016 to 2024, making 111 appearances for the franchise. Meanwhile, Kuldeep took 72 wickets in 65 matches for DC before the trade. The swap marks a significant change for both teams ahead of the upcoming IPL season.