IPL 2027: Kolkata Knight Riders retained, released players list and final purse – All you need to know

Here is the list of retained and released players, along with the final purse Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming IPL 2027.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2027-kolkata-knight-riders-retained-released-players-list-and-final-purse-all-you-need-to-know-8545277/ Copy

KKR IPL 2027 retained and released players list, final Purse (Image - X)

The three-times Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim for their fourth title in the upcoming edition of the tournament. For this season’s auction, the franchise will try their best to add some key players to their squad.

However, for the IPL 2027 auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might go for some key players as they are looking for a new captain for their squad. The reason behind this approach would be the retirement of former captain Ajinkya Rahane from every format.

Meanwhile, star Indian player Rinku Singh could also be seen handling the captaincy duties for the franchise in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction. The franchise didn’t trade or go for any player. Not only this, they also didn’t make any changes to their coaching staff either.

If we spoke about their performance last season, the franchise acquired star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green into their team and made him the most expensive player of the season. Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for Rs 25.20 crore. Not only this, he became the most expensive overseas player in IPL as well. However, the Australian star won’t be able to provide a big impact for the franchise as he played 14 matches and scored 322 runs with the highest score of 79 runs.

Performances in past seasons

Kolkata Knight Riders also disappointed their fans with their performance in the last season. At the beginning of the season, they had a poor start as they were constantly losing games. They made their comeback in the remaining games by winning the tight matches and displaying impressive performances. But, according to the tournament’s rules, any franchise needs at least 16 points to qualify for the knockout stage of the league.

They were only able to win 7 matches out of 14 in the league stage and collect 14 points. With this poor performance, they finished in seventh place in the points table and were knocked out of the tournament.

Overall IPL record

Kolkata Knight Riders’ overall performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is really impressive as the franchise succeeded in winning three IPL titles. They won the titles in 2012, 2014 and 2024. They are the third franchise to win most titles in the tournament after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Players Retained: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Harshit Rana, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Prashant Solanki, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Players Released: Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 18 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 9.2 crore), Tejasvi Singh Dahiya (Rs 3 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs 2 crore), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 1.5 crore), Akash Deep (Rs 1 crore), Blessing Muzarbani (Rs 75 lakh), Navdeep Saini (Rs 75 lakh), Rahul Tripathi (Rs 75 lakh), Umran Malik (Rs 75 lakh), Daksh Kamra (Rs 30 lakh), Luvinith Sisodia (Rs 30 lakh)

Budget freed up for IPL 2027 Player Auction: Rs. 41.65cr