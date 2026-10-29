IPL 2027: Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey part ways with Mumbai Indians after Kieron Pollard takes over as head coach

Mumbai Indians have ended their association with coaches Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson ahead of IPL 2027 season.

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Lasith Malinga (right) was bowling coach of MI till IPL 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians continued to ring in the changes in their coaching staff after a forgettable IPL 2026 season in which the finished in 9th place. Just days after former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard took over as the new head coach, replacing Mahela Jayawardene, MI announced the departure of Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson ahead of IPL 2027 player auction which is set to take place on December 16.

Former Sri Lanka pacer Malinga had been the bowling coach of the side along with Mhambrey. Malinga had joined the Nita Ambani-owned franchise in October 2023 ahead of IPL 2024 season while Mhambrey and Hopkinson had joined the team before the IPL 2025 season. Hopkinson was serving as fielding coach of the franchise.

“Mumbai Indians announced that Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson will be moving on from their respective roles in the men’s team coaching setup, thanking each of them for their commitment, contribution and service to the franchise,” a statement from MI on Thursday read.

Setting up those yorker drills, cheering everyone on even when they missed, and always bringing that trademark smile. Thank you for everything, Mali, your impact goes far beyond the bowling nets. https://t.co/uNmPDkRl8J — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 29, 2026

The guidance, the laughs, and those iconic मराठी one-liners; it just won’t be the same without you! धन्यवाद, Paras. https://t.co/I0sJGcLKNZ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 29, 2026

“Lasith Malinga has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians family and one of the most iconic figures in the franchise’s history. From spearheading MI’s bowling attack and playing a defining role in four IPL title triumphs and the 2011 Champions League T20 victory, to returning as a mentor and coach, Lasith’s journey with MI has been truly special. His passion, competitive spirit and commitment to the team have inspired generations of players. His legacy will forever remain an important part of Mumbai Indians,” the statement added.

Malinga had claimed 338 ODI wickets and scalped 107 T20 and 101 Test wickets in his career with Sri Lanka. In the IPL, he had represented MI in 122 matches and picked up 170 wickets at an average of 19.79.

Paras Mhambrey has two stints with MI as coach

It was former India coach Mhambrey’s second stint with MI after being with the team from 2010 to 2017. “Paras Mhambrey has shared a long and valued association with Mumbai Indians, first from 2010 to 2017 and subsequently returning in 2024. Across both spells, Paras has brought immense experience, dedication and a deep understanding of the MI culture. His contribution to developing and nurturing the team’s bowling talent, along with the relationships he has built over the years, has been greatly appreciated,” the MI statement read.

“Carl Hopkinson joined Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2025 season, bringing valuable international experience from his time with the England men’s team. His professionalism, expertise and commitment to improving the team’s fielding standards have been valued throughout his time with the franchise.

Mumbai Indians extend their heartfelt gratitude to Lasith, Paras and Carl for their contributions to the team and the wider MI family.

“Their commitment, the relationships they have built and the memories they have helped create will always be part of our journey. We wish each of them the very best in their future endeavours,” the statement added.

The IPL 2027 player auction is set to take place on December 16 in Goa while the Retention Day is on November 15.