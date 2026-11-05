IPL 2027: Liam Livingstone, Jack Edwards join MS Dhoni’s CSK in exchange for Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis to SRH

England's Liam Livingstone will take a salary cut of Rs 7 crore to move from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2027 while Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed and Jack Edwards are joining at same salary.

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Liam Livingstone (left) and Nathan Ellis. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 Retention Day has been finalized for November 17 and the trades involving the franchises are starting to come thick and fast. The IPL governing council announced a four-player trade between five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings and Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. England and Australia all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards will join CSK while India and Aussie pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis will be heading to SRH.

“Livingstone joins CSK at a reduced fee of Rs 6 crore, having originally been acquired by SRH for Rs 13 crore. Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Edwards also joins CSK at his existing fee of Rs 3 crore. Edwards was signed by SRH before making his international debut for Australia but could not feature in IPL 2026 after being ruled out with a foot injury,” a BCCI statement said on Thursday.

News @ChennaiIPL and @SunRisers have completed a four-player trade ahead of #TATAIPL 2027. Liam Livingstone (INR 6 Crore, revised fee) and Jack Edwards (INR 3 Crore) move to #CSK, while Khaleel Ahmed (INR 4.8 Crore) and Nathan Ellis (INR 2 Crore) join #SRH. Details ▶️ https://t.co/wC0HDKvRzJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 5, 2026

The 28-year-old Indian left-arm pacer, who has turned out in 11 ODIs 18 T20I matches for his country will return to SRH colours for first time after IPL 2021 season. He has previously played for the Hyderabad franchise in four seasons – from 2018 to 2021.

Khaleel has claimed 91 wickets in 76 matches in his IPL career at an average of 27.18 but only managed to pick up two wickets in 5 games in IPL 2026 as CSK ended up in 8th place on the Points Table. “SRH acquire left-arm fast bowler Khaleel at his existing fee of Rs 4.8 crore. Khaleel, who previously represented SRH from 2018 to 2021, returns to the franchise after an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, in which he claimed 15 wickets in 14 matches for CSK. He featured in five matches for CSK in IPL 2026 before being ruled out of the season with a right quadriceps injury,” the BCCI statement read.

Liam Livingstone second top player to take salary cut

England’s Livingstone has become the second top cricketer to take a major salary cut while being traded ahead of IPL 2027. Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has taken a salary cut of Rs 12 crore to move from Lucknow Super Giants to Delhi Capitals earlier this year.

Even Indian pacer T. Natarajan has taken a salary cut of Rs 5.75 crore to shift base from Delhi Capitals to SRH. Livingstone will be playing for his 5th team in IPL after turning out for Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SRH since making his debut in IPL 2019.

He has scored 1066 runs in his 51 matches in his IPL career at an average of 25.38 with a strike-rate of 155.16. But in IPL 2026, he only played in a couple of matches for SRH and scored only 15 runs. Livingstone has scored 8595 runs in his 370-match T20 career with a strike-rate of 145.18 with 2 centuries and 47 fifties.

Meanwhile, Australian pacer Ellis will be playing for his third team in IPL 2027 after PBKS and CSK. He turned out in only one game in IPL 2026 due to an injury. Ellis has played in only 17 IPL games in his career and picked up 19 wickets at an average of 28.73.

“Australian fast bowler Ellis also joins SRH at his existing fee of INR 2 crore. Known for his variations and effectiveness in the death overs, Ellis brings valuable T20 experience and adds to SRH’s pace-bowling resources,” the BCCI statement read.

IPL trades before 2027 season

Player From To Salary Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Rs 15 crore Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Rs 13.5 crore Zeehan Ansari Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Rs 40 lakh T. Natarajan Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 5 crore Liam Livingstone Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Rs 6 crore Jack Edwards Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Rs 3 crore Nathan Ellis Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 2 crore Khaleel Ahmed Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 4.8 crore

The teams have till IPL 2027 Retention Day on November 17 finalise their retentions, release and trades. The IPL 2027 Player Auction is set to take place on December 16 in Goa.