IPL 2027: Liam Livingstone, Jack Edwards join MS Dhoni’s CSK in exchange for Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis to SRH

England's Liam Livingstone will take a salary cut of Rs 7 crore to move from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2027 while Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed and Jack Edwards are joining at same salary.

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Liam Livingstone (left) and Nathan Ellis. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 Retention Day has been finalized for November 17 and the trades involving the franchises are starting to come thick and fast. The IPL governing council announced a four-player trade between five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings and Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. England and Australia all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards will join CSK while India and Aussie pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis will be heading to SRH.

“Livingstone joins CSK at a reduced fee of Rs 6 crore, having originally been acquired by SRH for Rs 13 crore. Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Edwards also joins CSK at his existing fee of Rs 3 crore. Edwards was signed by SRH before making his international debut for Australia but could not feature in IPL 2026 after being ruled out with a foot injury,” a BCCI statement said on Thursday.

News @ChennaiIPL and @SunRisers have completed a four-player trade ahead of #TATAIPL 2027. Liam Livingstone (INR 6 Crore, revised fee) and Jack Edwards (INR 3 Crore) move to #CSK, while Khaleel Ahmed (INR 4.8 Crore) and Nathan Ellis (INR 2 Crore) join #SRH. Details ▶️ https://t.co/wC0HDKvRzJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 5, 2026

The 28-year-old Indian left-arm pacer, who has turned out in 11 ODIs 18 T20I matches for his country will return to SRH colours for first time after IPL 2021 season. He has previously played for the Hyderabad franchise in four seasons – from 2018 to 2021.

Khaleel has claimed 91 wickets in 76 matches in his IPL career at an average of 27.18 but only managed to pick up two wickets in 5 games in IPL 2026 as CSK ended up in 8th place on the Points Table. “SRH acquire left-arm fast bowler Khaleel at his existing fee of Rs 4.8 crore. Khaleel, who previously represented SRH from 2018 to 2021, returns to the franchise after an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, in which he claimed 15 wickets in 14 matches for CSK. He featured in five matches for CSK in IPL 2026 before being ruled out of the season with a right quadriceps injury,” the BCCI statement read.

(More to come)