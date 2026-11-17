IPL 2027: Lucknow Super Giants retained, released players list and final purse – All you need to know

Here is the list of retained and released players, along with the final purse of Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming IPL 2027.

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Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2027 retained and released players list, final Purse (Image - IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are yet to win their first IPL title. The team will try to perform better next season after a poor show in the last edition.

Ahead of IPL 2027, Lucknow Super Giants may make some big changes to their team. Justin Langer is the head coach of the team. LSG will hope to perform well under his guidance.

IPL 2027 Trades

Lucknow Super Giants have made a big move before the IPL 2027 auction. The team traded their captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals and got Kuldeep Yadav in return.

Pant joined LSG for Rs 27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He has now returned to Delhi Capitals for Rs 15 crore. Kuldeep Yadav has joined Lucknow for Rs 13.50 crore.

This move has helped both teams. LSG have added a good Indian spinner to their team, while Delhi Capitals have got their old captain back. Kuldeep will help LSG strengthen their spin attack in the next season.

Performance in the last season

Lucknow Super Giants had a bad season last year. The team lost many matches and finished last on the points table.

LSG played 14 matches and won only four. They finished in 10th place with eight points. Their batters and bowlers both failed to sprinkle their magic.

Mitchell Marsh was their star player as he scored the most runs for the franchise, while star pacer Prince Yadav took the most wickets. LSG will try to improve their batting and bowling for this upcoming season.

In the upcoming auction of the tournament, the franchise may also look for good batters and bowlers. LSG fans will hope to see a better show from LSG in the next season as they are looking for their maiden IPL title.

Players Retained: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Akash Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Josh Inglis, Kuldeep Yadav (Trade), Mayank Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Mohsin Khan, Mukul Choudhary, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Sam Curran (Trade), Shahbaz Ahmed.



Players Released: Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, George Linde, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Naman Tiwari, Wanindu Hasaranga.



Any Trade: Kuldeep Yadav and Sam Curran

Budget freed up for IPL 2027 Player Auction: Rs. 47.45cr