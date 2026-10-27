IPL 2027 mini auction on December 16: Know all about venue, schedule, TV and live stream details

The Indian Premier League 2027 mini auction is set to take place in Goa on December 16 this year.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2027-mini-auction-on-december-16-know-all-about-venue-schedule-tv-and-live-stream-details-8539662/ Copy

IPL 2027 mini auction will clash with India vs Sri Lanka T20I match in Bengaluru. (Source: X)

IPL 2027 player auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) are getting ready for their final player auction before all the 10 teams get ready for another reset in 2028 season after the mega auction. For now, all the franchises will be preparing for the IPL 2027 mini auction which is set to return to India after four years away from home.

The IPL 2027 mini auction is set to be organized in Goa on December 16, according a report in Cricinfo website. The auction is scheduled to clash with India vs Sri Lanka second ODI match which will take place at the M. Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru.

The last three auctions took place in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Jeddah but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are reportedly organizing this one-day player auction in India in a bid to reduce costs after discussion with all the franchises.

The auction will take place a month after the Retention Deadline which is on November 15. All 10 teams are expected to announce their retentions after November 15 to provide an idea about the remaining purse for the mini auction.

The teams will be allowed to trade players till November 15. We have already seen a couple of major trades with Rishabh Pant returning to Delhi Capitals after a couple of seasons with Lucknow Super Giants in return for chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

DC also traded out pacer T. Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari from Kavya Maran’s franchise. The upcoming IPL 2027 season is tentatively scheduled to take place between March 14 and May 30 next year.

The IPL 2028 mega auction will mark the beginning of the T20 league’s next media rights cycle, although the BCCI has not yet issued the tender for the rights. In 2022, the IPL’s media rights were sold for Rs 48,390.5 crore, approximately $6.2 billion.

The IPL 2027 countdown begins! Retention deadline on November 15, followed by the mega excitement of auction day on December 16. #IPL2027 #IPLAuction #IPLUpdates #CricketNews #IndianPremierLeague https://t.co/kbtlXhjLZf — Crickrate (@crickrate) October 26, 2026

Here are all the details about IPL 2027 mini auction…

When is IPL 2027 mini auction scheduled to take place?

The IPL 2027 mini auction is set to take place on December 16 this year.

Where is IPL 2027 mini auction set to take place?

The IPL 2027 mini auction will be taking place at ITC Grand Goa hotel.

How can I watch IPL 2027 mini auction LIVE on TV in India?

The IPL 2027 mini auction will be LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of IPL 2027 mini auction in India?

The IPL 2027 mini auction will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app.