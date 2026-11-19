IPL 2027: Mitch Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran in LSG captaincy contention, reveals Tom Moody

Lucknow Super Giants are looking for a new captain before IPL 2027 season after the departure of Rishabh Pant for Delhi Capitals earlier this year.

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Mitch Marsh (from left), Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran are in contention to become next LSG captain in IPL 2027. (Image: AI)

IPL 2027: Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants are on the hunt for a captain in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. Last year’s captain Rishabh Pant has been traded to Delhi Capitals for Rs 15 crore earlier this year leaving the franchise without a skipper for now. The franchise will be looking to ‘reset’ following the departure of Pant and after finishing in 10th place in IPL 2026 season.

LSG’s Global Director of Cricket Tom Moody revealed the star cricketers who are in race to lead the franchise even if the team don’t buy an appropriate replacement for Pant in the IPL 2027 Player Auction next month. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL 2027 Retention Special’ program, revealed the leadership options in the squad.

Read more: Yashasvi Jaiswal departure from Rajasthan Royals still on cards ahead of IPL 2027 season

“We have some great leaders with international captaincy experience in Mitch Marsh and Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran has also captained in franchise cricket around the world. But leadership is not just a tag or the ‘C’ next to your name. I would expect those players, along with Sam Curran, who has a natural leadership spirit and has captained Punjab Kings before, to be strong pillars of leadership within our group. It takes a whole squad to move the needle with the way you play and the consistency you are looking for on the field,” Moody told JioStar.

“Once the captain is named, it is not just his responsibility. It is collective responsibility. It is not just those overseas players. We have a few Indian players we are expecting leadership from. Ayush Badoni, for instance, has started captaining Delhi and is starting to get an appetite for leadership. His responsibility as a domestic player is to lead the way with the younger batting core of Akshat Raghuvanshi, Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary. Prince Yadav has just broken into the international circuit, so he is getting different exposure and experiences. He, along with Mohsin and Mayank, must step up and take responsibility now that Mohammed Shami has moved to Rajasthan. Everyone has a role in building that leadership culture, and the doors are wide open for people to make it what they want,” LSG Global Director of Cricket added.

All missions passed (+ aura) https://t.co/dUdCnmwaSG — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) November 19, 2026

The former Australian all-rounder revealed that LSG have been looking to start afresh in IPL 2027. “We had to have a real think about where we were as a franchise. We are in the last year of a cycle before a mega auction, and there were clearly some gaps within our squad that we needed to address. In the off-season, we made some trades that we are very happy with. Rishabh Pant went back to Delhi, and getting Kuldeep Yadav was a very important trade for us, because he is familiar with the playing conditions at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, which is where we are based, and he is going to enjoy playing in familiar territory as he is from UP.

“It is also a big ground in Lucknow. We have historically had trouble taking wickets in the middle phase, so we are hoping Kuldeep will help us there,” Moody said about Kuldeep Yadav.

LSG were in talks to trade Marcus Stoinis too: Tom Moody

Moody also revealed that Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise were in talks with Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings to secure Marcus Stoinis before the trade of Sam Curran from Rajasthan Royals came through.

“Sam Curran wasn’t the only all-rounder we considered. We were in talks with Punjab Kings for Marcus Stoinis and he’s played for LSG before. He is a dynamic player and more of a power hitter who can take the game away in the middle overs and he gives you a genuine option with the ball as well. Sam, on the other hand, is a seam-up all-rounder who can swing the new ball, bowl at the death, and his batting is different too.

“Both are quality players, but they bring different things to a team. In a trade, both parties need to feel they’ve got a fair deal. Neither side should walk away feeling like they’ve been ripped off, and that is what makes a trade work. We couldn’t find common ground with Punjab Kings for Stoinis. So, in the end, we went with Sam Curran, and we are very happy with what he brings to the squad,” Moody said.

LSG will have the biggest team purse of Rs 47.45 crore heading into the IPL 2027 Player Auction on December 16 in Goa.