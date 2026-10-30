IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians complete coaching overhaul, Robin Uthappa and Mitchell McClenaghan return to MI family

Former India batter Robin Uthappa and ex-New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan have joined as Mumbai Indians batting and bowling coach under Kieron Pollard.

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Former India cricket Robin Uthappa. (Source: X)

IPL 2027: Five-time Indian Premier League winners Mumbai Indians have undertaken a complete overhaul of their coaches and support staff after a shocking IPL 2026 where they finished in 9th place on the Points Table. Former international and MI cricketers Robin Uthappa, Mitchll McClenaghan and Dhawal Kulkarni have joined as coaches under new head coach Kieron Pollard, the franchise announced on Friday.

After parting ways with Mahela Jayawardene, Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson on Thursday, Nita Ambani’s MI announced the signing of Robin Uthappa as batting coach, Mitchell McClenaghan as bowling coach, T. Dilip as fielding coach and Dhawal Kulkarni as development bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027 player auction of December 16 in Goa.

Read more: Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma in race to replace Hardik Pandya as MI captain in IPL 2027

They will join head coach Kieron Pollard in a new-look coaching group that brings together a strong understanding of the Mumbai Indians culture, extensive international experience and a shared commitment to developing talent and delivering success.

Mumbai Indians today announced the appointment of Robin Uthappa as Batting Coach, Mitchell McClenaghan as Bowling Coach, T. Dilip as Fielding Coach and Dhawal Kulkarni as Development Bowling Coach for the upcoming IPL 2027 season. They will join Head Coach Kieron Pollard as part of a new-look coaching group that brings together a strong understanding of the Mumbai Indians culture, extensive international experience and a shared commitment to developing talent and delivering success. https://t.co/cA7yI5Khpk — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 30, 2026

For Uthappa, McClenaghan and Kulkarni, the appointments are a return to familiar MI colours. Alongside Pollard, whose association with the franchise spans over sixteen years, they reinforce MI’s tradition of building lasting relationships with individuals who understand its values, expectations and winning mentality.

“From being part of our very first season to returning with a wealth of experience! Robbie brings a sharp understanding of the game, great communication, and the clarity to guide youngsters!” MI tweeted

Robin Uthappa was part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad

Former Karnataka and MI batter was part of India’s victorious squad at the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007. Uthappa brings a wealth of experience from a distinguished career in Indian and franchise cricket. “Having represented Mumbai Indians in 2008, he returns to the team with a deep understanding of the modern T20 game. His focus will be on developing the team’s batting capabilities, strengthening tactical decision-making and helping players adapt to the evolving demands of the format,” the MI statement read.

The 40-year-old played his last IPL in 2022 after turning out for MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the last couple of seasons. Apart from MI and CSK, Uthappa also represented Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Uthappa scored 4952 runs in his IPL career in 205 matches at a strike-rate of 130.35 with 27 fifties. He also turned out in 46 ODIs and 13 T20I games for Team India.

Mitchell McClenaghan won four IPL titles with MI

Former New Zealand left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan won four Indian Premier League crowns with MI team in his career between 2015 and 2020. The pacer picked up 71 wickets in 56 matches with MI at an average of 25.39.

“Known for his competitive spirit and attacking approach, he brings valuable international experience and a strong understanding of T20 bowling. His continued association with the wider MI ecosystem further strengthens his familiarity with the franchise’s culture and approach to player development,” MI statement said about McClenaghan.

Meanwhile, Dilip joins MI following a successful tenure with the India men’s team, where he was part of the coaching setup during India’s triumphs at the 2024 and 2026 ICC T20 World Cups and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Former Mumbai and MI pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, won two titles with the franchise in 2013 and 2020. Kulkarni returns to the franchise having represented MI across two spells (2008-2013 & 2020-21).