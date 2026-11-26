IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians to announce new captain on Friday, Rohit Sharma to lead MI?

Mumbai Indians will announce their new captain for IPL 2027 on Friday evening. Scroll down to read the full story.

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MI to announce new captain for IPL 2027 on Friday (Image - X)

Mumbai Indians will choose their captain for IPL 2027 on Friday evening. The job is empty after Hardik Pandya moved to Punjab Kings earlier this month.

Rohit Sharma may lead the team again. Tilak Varma may be the vice-captain. But there is no clear news yet on a full-time second man. The team may share more details on Friday evening.

Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were also in the race for the top job. Suryakumar led India to this year’s T20 World Cup title. Bumrah led MI in one IPL 2026 game against PBKS in Dharamshala. He did the job when the team needed a fill-in captain.

Rohit led MI for more than ten years. He won five IPL titles with them in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. That puts him level with MS Dhoni for the most titles won as a captain in IPL history. Rohit knows the team well. He knows the players, the staff, and the Wankhede crowd. He has led the team in good times and in bad times.

MI had a bad IPL 2026 season under Hardik Pandya. They won just 4 of their 14 league games. They finished ninth out of 10 teams. The team could not find form with bat or ball. The results did not go their way through the season. Now the team wants a new start for 2027.

The team has also changed its coaches. The new coaches are Kieron Pollard (head coach), Robin Uthappa (batting coach), Mitchell McClenaghan (bowling coach), T. Dilip (fielding coach), and Dhawal Kulkarni (development bowling coach). They are preparing for the mini auction in Goa on December 16. Next season they will be looking for players to improve the team.

Pandya’s time as MI captain was tough from the start. MI had brought him back from Gujarat Titans before the 2024 season. He had led Gujarat to the IPL 2022 title. I got him as captain in an all cash deal.

When MI removed Rohit and made Pandya captain, many fans were not happy. Some fans at the Wankhede Stadium booed him in early home games. It was a hard time for the team. Now Pandya has moved to PBKS. MI will look to move on and plan for the new season.