IPL 2027: Paras Mhambrey likely to join Punjab Kings after leaving Mumbai Indians

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey is likely to join Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027 after leaving Mumbai Indians. The franchise is also considering Rajiv Kumar for the fielding coach role.

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IPL 2027: Paras Mhambrey likely to join Punjab Kings (Photo: X)

Punjab Kings are likely to bring former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey into their support staff ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The 54-year-old recently parted ways with Mumbai Indians after the five-time champions decided to make major changes to their coaching setup.

Mhambrey is expected to take up a bowling-related role with the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise. He was also in talks with Rajasthan Royals, but those discussions did not lead to an agreement.

“Yes, Paras for sure is in line to join Punjab Kings. He was also in talks with Rajasthan Royals, but that failed. If all goes well, Paras will join Punjab Kings,” a source tracking the development told IANS on Thursday.

Punjab Kings Look To Fill Vacant Coaching Positions

Punjab Kings have been making changes to their coaching staff after the departure of several key members. Bowling coach James Hopes and fielding coach Brad Haddin have left the franchise, while spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule moved to the Indian men’s team after IPL 2026.

Head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer will continue to lead the team’s setup as Punjab look to strengthen their support staff for the next season.

Mhambrey has previously worked with Ponting at Mumbai Indians. He was part of the franchise’s coaching group in 2015, when the Australian was in charge and MI went on to win the IPL title. Hardik Pandya, who emerged as a key seam-bowling all-rounder during his time with Mumbai, is also set to represent Punjab Kings in IPL 2027.

Mhambrey’s Coaching Experience With India And MI

Mhambrey was India’s bowling coach between late 2021 and June 2024 under former head coach Rahul Dravid. He ended his stint with the national team on a high note as India won the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

After the conclusion of that campaign, he returned to Mumbai Indians for a second stint with the franchise. He is currently in Dubai, working as the bowling coach of MI Emirates in the ILT20.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are also considering former Jharkhand cricketer Rajiv Kumar for the fielding coach position. Kumar recently left Chennai Super Kings following changes to their support staff.

“Yes, the status around Rajiv potentially joining PBKS is still pending,” another source aware of the development said.

Punjab Kings Make Changes To Squad Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Punjab Kings have already made several decisions regarding their squad for the upcoming season. The franchise retained captain Shreyas Iyer along with Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai and Ben Dwarshuis.

Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge and Musheer Khan were also retained.

The franchise has released Nehal Wadhera, Pyla Avinash, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Praveen Dubey and Vishal Nishad. Punjab also recently added Hardik Pandya to their plans for the 2027 campaign.

The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, where franchises will look to complete their squads ahead of the new season.