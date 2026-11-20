IPL 2027: PBKS has all bases covered with addition of Hardik Pandya, says head coach Ricky Ponting

Hardik Pandya has joined Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians for a salary of Rs 18 crore ahead of IPL 2027 Player Auction next month.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2027-pbks-has-all-bases-covered-with-addition-of-hardik-pandya-says-head-coach-ricky-ponting-8546618/ Copy

Hardik Pandya (right) will play for Shreyas Iyer's PBKS in IPL 2027 season. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings pulled off one of the biggest ‘coup’ ahead of IPL 2027 Player Auction with the completion of trade of Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians in exchange for Arshdeep Singh. The deal was completed just days before IPL 2026 Retention Day on November 17 with Hardik joining PBKS for Rs 18 crore salary.

PBKS now have a problem of plenty when it comes to fast bowling all-rounders in the side with the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge and Azamatullah Omarzai joined by Hardik Pandya. PBKS head coach and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that his side now have all bases covered now that Hardik Pandya has joined the side.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL 2027 Retention Special’, Ponting shared his thoughts on the team’s all-round strength after Hardik Pandya’s addition. “I have been really happy with the squad that we put together a couple of years ago. I’ve been really conscious of trying to keep the majority of our players together through this three-year cycle, leading into another mega auction next year. So we’ve decided just to release the six players going into the IPL for this season and have retained 19.

“We’ve obviously brought in, through trade, Hardik Pandya, and traded out Arshdeep Singh. So yeah, we’ve got a very well-rounded squad. Obviously, there’s been a lot of talk about how many all-rounders we’ve got in our group. With Hardik coming in and Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah, Shedge, Shashank, Cooper Connolly, there are a lot of all-rounders there, which I think will hold us in really good stead. We’ve got a lot of bases covered there as far as spin bowling all-rounders and fast bowling all-rounders are concerned,” Ponting told JioStar.

PBKS head coach added that the team’s next focus heading into the IPL 2027 Player Auction next month will be to figure out their final playing 11 for next season. The IPL 2027 Player Auction is scheduled to take place on December 16 in Goa.

“We’ll definitely go into the auction with the overall view of how to make our starting XI better first. That’s got to be the priority. And then we’ll have a look at whether we need to add any really exciting young Indian talent to our group as well, with the prospect of potentially looking at retaining those players for next season. So, that will be the objectives. Let’s see how we go,” Ponting said.

Hardik Pandya In ICC KOs

Batting|| Bowling

9 Inns || 11 Inns

290 Runs || 9 Wickets

36.3 AVE || 44.1 AVE

131.8 SR || 34.3 SR https://t.co/ynzPwy1eto — (@BreatheKohli7) November 20, 2026

RR coach Kumar Sangakkara reveals reason for releasing Shimron Hetmyer

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals took a major decision to release star West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer ahead of IPL 2027 Player auction. RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara revealed that Hetmyer’s desire to bat at a different batting position forced the team to take the hard decision.

“We had to release Hettie (Shimron Hetmyer) because of the role vacancy that we have there. Hettie, over the last year and a half, has had an ambition to bat in a different position. He’s still a wonderful player. But in terms of creating enough money for us to have the flexibility we need in the auction, it was a decision that had to be made. It’s not something that we wanted to do. So yeah, it was very tough,” Sangakkara said about Hetmyer.

On construction of RR squad for IPL 2027 season, Sangakkara said, “Ever since the last big auction, we’ve tried to manoeuvre a little bit. We had a great player leave us, in Sanju Samson. We got a trade in return, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, with Donovan Ferreira also coming in. And last year, we managed to fight our way through into the top half of the tournament.

“So, when we look back at that, we kind of identified where the gaps are and where we want to upgrade, and we kind of tried and address those through the trades or through creating enough space through releases and looking at the auction. It was good to get one trade done. But the rest of the players that formed the core of our batting and our bowling last season, they remain because they’re great players. And they’re very, very important for the combinations that we’ll put on the field,” the RR head coach added.