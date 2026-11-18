IPL 2027 Player Auction: Date, venue, time, team purse, TV timing and live streaming details

A total team purse of almost Rs 300 crore will be available to fill 66 vacant slots at the IPL 2027 Player Auction set to take place next month.

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IPL 2027 Player Auction will be held in Goa on December 16. (Image: AI)

IPL 2027 Player Auction: An action-packed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 Retention Day came to an end on Tuesday, November 17. The 10 IPL teams spent over Rs 1000 crore on their retentions ahead of the IPL 2027 Player Auction which is scheduled to take place in Goa next month.

A total of 184 players, including 55 overseas players, have been retained as franchises as they will look to build on their existing combinations to prepare for the upcoming auction. The 10 franchises have already spent Rs 1002.05 crore on their retentions but have a combined team purse of Rs 297.95 crore remaining for the IPL 2027 mini auction.

For the mini auction, 66 squad positions will be available across the 10 teams, including 25 overseas slots. Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans have retained the highest number of players with 22, while defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have the largest overseas contingent, with seven players. Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have retained 19 players each but CSK released legend MS Dhoni, who called time on his IPL career on Tuesday.

Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants (18 retentions) will enter the auction with the highest remaining purse of Rs 47.45 crore, followed by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 41.65 crore), Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 40.15 crore) and Delhi Capitals (Rs 39.50 crore). GT have the smallest remaining purse of Rs 8.75 crore, with three slots available.

IPL 2027 Retained Players

Chennai Super Kings: Akeal Hosein*, Anshul Kamboj, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis*, Gurjapneet Singh, Jack Edwards* (T), Jamie Overton*, Kartik Sharma, Liam Livingstone* (T), Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad*, Rahul Chahar, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Urvil Patel.

Delhi Capitals: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Dar, Axar Patel, David Miller*, KL Rahul, Kyle Jamieson*, Lungisani Ngidi*, Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (T), Sameer Rizvi, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs*, Vipraj Nigam, Zeeshan Ansari (T).

Gujarat Titans: Anuj Rawat, Ashok Sharma, Glenn Phillips*, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Harshal Patel (T), Jason Holder*, Jayant Yadav, Jos Buttler*, Kagiso Rabada*, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Mohammad Siraj, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Prasidh Krishna, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan*, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton*, Washington Sundar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Cameron Green*, Finn Allen*, Harshit Rana, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Prashant Solanki, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell*, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine*, Tim Seifert*, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram*, Akash Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Josh Inglis*, Kuldeep Yadav (T), Mayank Yadav, Mitchell Marsh*, Mohsin Khan, Mukul Choudhary, Nicholas Pooran*, Prince Yadav, Sam Curran* (T), Shahbaz Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians: Arshdeep Singh (T), Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch*, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner*, Naman Dhir, Quinton de Kock*, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton*, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford*, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks*.

Punjab Kings: Azmatullah Omarzai*, Ben Dwarshuis*, Cooper Connolly*, Hardik Pandya (T), Harnoor Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen*, Marcus Stoinis*, Musheer Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett*, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma, Dasun Shanaka*, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira*, Jofra Archer*, Lhuan-dre Pretorius*, Manimaran Siddharth (T), Mohammed Shami (T), Nandre Burger*, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Raj Punja, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Duffy*, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox*, Josh Hazlewood*, Kanishk Chouhan, Krunal Pandya, Nuwan Thushara*, Phil Salt*, Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Romario Shepherd*, Suyash Sharma, Tim David*, Venkatesh Iyer, Vicky Ostwal, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse*, Eshan Malinga*, Harsh Dubey, Heinrich Klaasen*, Ishan Kishan, Khaleel Ahmed (T), Krains Fuletra, Nathan Ellis* (T), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins*, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Smaran Ravichandran, T. Natarajan (T).

The stage is set for the next big bidding battle The #TATAIPL 2027 Player Auction is set to take place on December 16, 2026 in Goa #TATAIPLAuction https://t.co/NIRc7pChaO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 18, 2026

Here are all the details about IPL 2027 Player Auction…

When will IPL 2027 Player Auction take place?

The IPL 2027 Player Auction will be held on Wednesday, December 16.

Where will IPL 2027 Player Auction take place?

The IPL 2027 Player Auction will be held at ITC Grand hotel in Goa.

What time will IPL 2027 Player Auction begin?

The IPL 2027 Player Auction will begin at 11am IST.

How can I watch IPL 2027 Player Auction LIVE on TV in India?

The IPL 2027 Player Auction will be available LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of IPL 2027 Player Auction in India?

The IPL 2027 Player Auction will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app.

* Foreign Players

T= Traded