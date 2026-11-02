IPL 2027 Retention Day: CSK set to release Rs 142000000 star Prashant Veer to get bigger purse for player auction

Chennai Super Kings had bought Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for a combined amount of Rs 28.4 crore at the IPL 2026 player auction in Abu Dhabi last year.

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Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Prashant Veer. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: The Retention Day deadline ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 player auction on December 16 in Goa. All 10 teams have until November 15 to finalise the players they want to retain ahead of IPL 2027 season. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are set to make a first major move by releasing one of their two Rs 14.2 crore stars – Prashant Veer.

MS Dhoni’s CSK had spent Rs 28.4 crore on just two uncapped cricketers – Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma at the IPL 2026 mini auction – and the former is set to be the first one to be released by the Chennai franchise. Veer is a 20-year-old all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh.

By releasing Veer, CSK will straightaway add Rs 14.2 crore to their IPL 2027 auction purse. The all-rounder and left-arm spinner has been bought as replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who had been traded off to Rajasthan Royals along with Sam Curran in a deal to get Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026. But Veer managed to score only 90 runs in six matches without taking a single wicket with a top-score o 43 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

When Prashant Veer connects, the ball knows it’s in trouble! #PrashantVeer #KhiladiYahanBantaHai https://t.co/YPLvxBvBBb — UP T20 League (@t20uttarpradesh) November 1, 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings has once again failed to reach the IPL 2026 Playoffs after finishing in 8th place with six wins in 14 matches and only 12 points to their name. Wicketkeeper Kartik Sharma, also 20 years of age, had a much better season with the bat as compared to Veer – notching up 295 runs in 11 games at an average of 32.77 with a best of 71 against Lucknow Super Giants.

However, a report in Cricbuzz website stated that a final decision on retention and players to be released had not been taken by the franchise yet.

Who is Prashant Veer?

He is a 20-year-old all-rounder born in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction, Prashant Veer had scored 320 runs at a strike-rate of 155 with eight wickets in the UP T20 league.

Prashant Veer has strike-rate of 150 in his 15-match T20 career and claimed 12 wickets at an average of 18.75.

But CSK management led by new head coach Zaheer Khan could attempt to buy back Veer at the mini auction at a lower price by releasing him from the squad, the Cricbuzz report stated.

CSK, who last won the IPL title in the 2023 season under the captaincy of MS Dhoni have only Rs 2.4 crore left in their purse and with the yearly addition of Rs 5 crore to every team’s purse, it will rise to Rs 7.4 crore.

Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings not to release Marco Jansen

Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings had retained South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen for Rs 7 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season. The tall Proteas pacer has recently become the world No. 1 Test bowler and also won the ‘Player of the Series’ award in South Africa’s 2-1 series win over Australia.

But Jansen has picked up only 9 wickets in 13 matches in IPL 2026 and scored only 51 runs for Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS. However, it is unlikely that PBKS will be taking the decision to release Jansen ahead of IPL 2027 Player Auction.