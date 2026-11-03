IPL 2027 Retention Day: Hardik Pandya set to be traded to Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings, MI could get Arshdeep Singh

A blockbuster trade for Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings is in the offing ahead of IPL 2027 Retention Day on November 17.

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Arshdeep Singh (left) and Hardik Pandya. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: The Retention Day of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season has been pushed back a couple of day to November 17 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to reported clash with India vs New Zealand ODI game on November 15 where Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer will be leading the side. But the actual reason could be Iyer’s inputs before Punjab Kings can finalise their retentions and possible trades ahead of IPL 2027 player auction on December 16 in Goa.

One of the possible trades for Punjab Kings could be one of their biggest IPL history. According to a report in Sportstar website, Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings are closing on a trade deal with Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians for Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. In return, Punjab and Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh and Vishnu Vinod can be moving to MI ahead of IPL 2027 season.

Read more: Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir may register for IPL 2027 player auction next month

Pandya, who was retained for Rs 16.35 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season by Nita Ambani’s MI, is set to lose the captaincy of the franchise to former India skipper Rohit Sharma. There have been talks about his possible move out of the franchise after the IPL 2026 ended earlier this year after returning to the team from Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings Eye Hardik Pandya! Reports suggest PBKS are closing in on a deal to acquire the star all-rounder ahead of IPL 2027. Imagine Hardik in the Punjab Kings jersey! #HardikPandya #PBKS #IPL2027 #Cricket https://t.co/cSx3lsZnBw — Cricadium (@Cricadium) November 3, 2026

According to the report in Sportstar website, the senior management of MI and PBKS have all but agreed on the proposed trade, with the documentation expected to be processed by BCCI’s IPL officials soon. An official announcement is likely later this week, ahead of the November 17 retention deadline.

PBKS, who qualified for the playoff in IPL 2026 after losing to the IPL 2025 final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, were desperate to acquire a top Indian all-rounder even at the cost of losing their star pacer. Arshdeep, who was retained for Rs 18 crore by PBKS ahead of IPL 2026 season, has been part of Punjab season since IPL 2019.

The 27-year-old left-arm pacer has claimed 111 wickets in 96 matches for Punjab Kings at an average of 28.02. He is also India’s leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket after completing 150 wickets in the format in the five-match series against New Zealand last week.

Nita Ambani’s MI have spoken about Hardik Pandya trade with 3 other teams

MI have been desperate to off-load Hardik Pandya after the IPL 2026 seaon, when they finished in 9th place with just four wins in the season. Apart from PBKS, the owners of MI have been in talks with three other franchises including Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, but only talks with KKR progressed to an advanced stage.

With Hardik seemingly headed to Punjab Kings, it remains to be seen whether Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR will pursue Suryakumar Yadav from the Mumbai Indians squad. The former India captain had been part of the KKR team in the beginning of his IPL career.

After Arshdeep’s departure for MI, the Punjab team may approach Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants for a swap involving left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. The pacer had been released by Punjab ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction but was brought back using the ‘Right to Match’ card for Rs 18 crore.