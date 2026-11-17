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IPL 2027 Retention Day: Will CSK retain former skipper MS Dhoni ahead of next season

All 10 franchises are set to announce their IPL 2027 Retention Player List and 'Released' players list on Retention Day on Tuesday.

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IPL 2027 Retention Day deadline is on November 17. (Image: AI)

IPL 2027 Retention Day: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have given all the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises time till 6pm IST on Tuesday, November 17, to finalise their retentions and players they want to release ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

The trading window will however remain open even after Retention Day till December 9 with the IPL 2027 Player Auction scheduled to take place on December 16 in Goa. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have the simplest task and are unlikely to release too many players apart from pacer Yash Dayal.

“They should just walk in as spectators. If you become champions after a big auction, you have the best chance to actually repeat those performances, and that’s what they’ve done. First-year champions, they followed it up with a trophy in the second year. They have already repeated it, and now they are talking about a three-peat. There is no question of dropping any of them, apart from maybe Yash Dayal. He has started playing for UP again, so maybe we should retain him,” Chopra told JioStar’s ‘Game Plan’ program.

Former India opener Abhinav Mukund feels that RCB should not release Josh Hazlewood even with uncertainty on his long-term participation next year.

“I wouldn’t release him even if he’s not available for the entire season, because I can count five or six bowlers on my fingers who are that valuable to you in the IPL. I’m talking about overseas bowlers like Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. He is one of those. I’m also thinking, why would you release Hazlewood and put him back into the market for somebody else to have him? You know the blueprint. At Chinnaswamy, you’ve struggled to win for so long, but Josh Hazlewood has done the trick for you,” Mukund said.

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