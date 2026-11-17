IPL 2027 Retention Day: When and where to watch, TV timing, live streaming details, all you need to know

The BCCI have finalised deadline to announce team retentions ahead of IPL 2027 season on Tuesday, November 17.

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IPL 2027 Retention Day announcement will be telecast Live on Star Sports. (Image: AI)

IPL 2027 Retention Day: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 Retention deadline for all 10 franchises is here and set for 5pm IST on Tuesday, November 17. The original Retention Day was pushed back by a couple of day as it was clashing with Team India’s fifth and final ODI match against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Just like the previous few years, all the 10 teams will have to announce their list of ‘retentions’ and players getting ‘released’. Depending on the players getting retained by the teams, the final purse will be determined with Rs 5 crore added to it ahead of IPL 2027 player auction set to take place in Goa on December 16.

Even after Retention Day on November 17, the trading window for all the teams will be open till December 9 and teams will be able to trade players ahead of the auction during this time. It will be interesting to check out the Retention decision of team like five-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

Former India and CSK captain MS Dhoni is already 45 years of age and has been part of the Chennai squad as an uncapped player with a salary of Rs 4 crore. But Dhoni missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to injury.

Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad could take the big decision not to retain their current skipper Pat Cummins. The Australian pacer was retained for Rs 18 crore ahead of IPL 2026 but could miss the 2027 season with the ODI World Cup as well as the Ashes scheduled to take place next year.

Similarly, Delhi Capitals will have a take a call on Cummins teammate Mitchell Starc, who was retained for Rs 11.75 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season. Starc may also be unavailable for majority of the IPL 2027 season.

Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians have already pulled off one of the biggest trades of IPL 2027 season with their current skipper Hardik Pandya headed to Punjab Kings while pacer Arshdeep Singh will be joining from PBKS. With Arshdeep playing for MI next year, the five-time former IPL champions could release Trent Boult – the New Zealand left-arm pacer, who was retained for Rs 12.5 crore ahead of IPL 2026.

The likes of Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Keshav Maharaj may also be on their way out of the team ahead of IPL 2027.

IPL 2027 LATEST TRADE & RETENTION NEWS! All the latest buzz, major trade talks and retention updates from ESPNcricinfo’s Nagaraj Gollapudi and SportsTak’s Rahul Rawat. #IPL2027 #IPLTradeNews #CricketUpdates https://t.co/Sv1iVr3kB4 — Athul cs (@Athulcs02) November 17, 2026

Here are all the details about IPL 2027 Retention Day…

When is IPL 2027 Retention Day this year?

The IPL 2027 Retention Day has been finalized for Tuesday, November 17.

What time is the IPL 2027 Retention Day deadline?

The IPL 2027 Retention Day deadline is 5pm IST.

Where can I watch IPL 2027 Retention Day announcement LIVE on TV in India?

The IPL 2027 Retention Day announcement will be LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of IPL 2027 Retention Day announcement in India?

The IPL 2027 Retention Day announcement will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app.