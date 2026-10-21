IPL 2027: Star India cricketer Amit Mishra joins as spin bowling coach of Delhi Capitals after Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been appointed the spin bowling coach of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL 2027 season.

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Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra will be spin bowling coach of Delhi Capitals. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: JSW Sports and GMR Group co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) have consolidated their coaching staff ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini auction in Goa on December 16. With JSW Sports running the team for the next couple of IPL seasons, former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been appointed the head coach of Delhi Capitals earlier this month. He will now be joined by his former India teammate Amit Mishra, who will join as the spin bowling coach of DC, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

Mishra will join former India batter Yuvraj Singh and former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas in the support staff of DC. “I don’t know about legends, but I did really decently in IPL. Dilli dilwallon ki hai (Delhi is of the people with a large heart). When the first season of IPL was held, I was a part of DC. Today, when I am starting my coaching career, it’s also with the DC team, and so, I am very happy.

Read more: IPL 2027 Auction likely to take place in Goa on December 16

“A tiger is the one who never leaves his prey. Dilli is my heartbeat. We will try to give the happiness to the Dilli fans, which they have been waiting for these many years,” Mishra said in a video posted on the franchise’s social media handles on Wednesday.

The flick of the ball, the jump and deception! https://t.co/DxYKCIG3vx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 21, 2026

The former India leg-spinner has vast experience in the IPL, having played 162 matches for four franchises in his career. Mishra will enter IPL coaching for the first time after a successful playing career in the tournament.

He had turned out for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. “The OG Tiger has returned! Amit Mishra, our highest ever wicket-taker, is now our spin-bowling coach,” DC wrote in an X post.

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ ⏩ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ Welcome back home, Mishra ji ❤️ https://t.co/Tsqe9ag4rD — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 21, 2026

Mishra, who retired from professional cricket last September, is among the leading wicket-takers in IPL history with 174 scalps from 162 matches. He also holds the record for most hat-tricks in the tournament, having taken three during his IPL career.

DC have already appointed Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas as their bowling coach. He is Sri Lanka’s third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 355 wickets and the country’s second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs, with 400 scalps. Vaas also scored 3,089 runs in 111 Test matches and 2,025 runs in 322 ODIs for the island nation.

Vaas joins Dellhi’s new-look coaching staff, led by head coach Sourav Ganguly. The franchise recently appointed Yuvraj Singh as assistant and batting coach for IPL 2027. Vaas has replaced Munaf Patel, who held the bowling coach position for the past two seasons.

Like Mishra, Yuvraj Singh will also be part of the coaching staff of a franchise for the first time in his career, although he has mentored cricketers like Abhishek Sharma after retirement.