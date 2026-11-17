IPL 2027: Sunrisers Hyderabad retained, released players list and final purse – All you need to know

Here is the list of players retained and released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, along with their remaining purse for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027.

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SRH IPL 2027 retained and released players list, final Purse (Image - X)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim for their second Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the upcoming edition of the tournament. For the IPL 2027 auction, SRI will look to build a strong team.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, Sunrisers Hyderabad have already made a few changes to their squad. The franchise will now look to add the right players to its squad at the mini-auction, which is set to take place on December 16 in Goa.

Performance in past season

If we spoke about their performance in IPL 2026, the franchise displayed a remarkable performance throughout the tournament. In the points table, the franchise finished in third place as they won nine games out of 14 matches. With this epic performance, they also qualified for the playoffs. But, they could not win the title.

For this upcoming season, Sunrisers Hyderabad will try to do better as they have some big names in their team, like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. The franchise will hope these players perform well and help them win the second title.

Overall IPL Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL title once. They defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to win their maiden IPL title in 2016. Meanwhile, they also entered the IPL 2018 and 2024 finals but suffered a defeat.

They had some good seasons in the IPL over the years. Under the guidance of captain Pat Cummins and head coach Daniel Vettori, the franchise will now try to win their second title in IPL 2027.

Any Trades

Ahead of IPL 2027, Sunrisers Hyderabad have made some changes to their team. Star pacer T Natarajan has joined them from Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis have also moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad from Chennai Super Kings.

On the other hand, star players Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards have joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Players Retained: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Khaleel Ahmed (Trade), Krains Fulettra, Nathan Ellis (Trade), Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Shivang Kumar, T. Natarajan (Trade).



Players Released: Travis Head, David Payne, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Onkar Tarmale, R.S. Ambrish, Shivam Mavi, Amit Kumar.

Budget freed up for IPL 2027 Player Auction: Rs. 40.15cr