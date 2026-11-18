IPL 2027: Travis Head wanted to sit out this season, reveals SRH head coach Daniel Vettori

Australian opener Travis Head was one of the 10 players to be released by Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Hyderabad on IPL 2027 Retention Day on Tuesday.

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Australian opener Travis Head has been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: One of the most dangerous opening pairs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history – ‘Travishek’ or Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma – will be missing from the IPL 2027 season next year. Australian opener Travis Head has decided to miss the IPL 2027 season and as a result was one of the 10 players to be released by Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad on Retention Day on Tuesday.

Apart from Travis Head, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Dilshan Madushanka, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, David Payne and RS Ambrish were released while Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards have been traded out.

SRH head coach and former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori opened up on his conversation with Travis Head ahead of IPL 2027 Retention Day. Vettori spoke on JioStar’s ‘IPL 2027 Retention Special’, elaborating on player availability issues.

“The reason behind retentions, it being the final year of the cycle was obviously a big focus this time. But we also wanted to understand that we had a good season last year and wanted to retain the core of the squad, while also understanding that we were after some improvements and had some issues with player availability. Player availability was a huge part of it,” Vettori told JioStar.

“Travis Head, who’s been an integral part of the side for the last three years, has decided that he wants to sit out the season. He’s got a massive year coming up for Australia and he’s going to prioritise that. So it’s sad that he’s not going to be with us, but we are very grateful for his contributions over the last three years,” SRH head coach added.

Travishek ♾️ https://t.co/IYZwM31qAP — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 17, 2026

On the players that SRH will look to target at the IPL 2027 Player Auction which will take place on December 16 in Goa, Vettori said, “I think every team looks at the gaps in their squad or their team, and it’s just about trying to find improvements. We may find a player from a team that’s been released and feel like he can really suit our squad and playing style. Particularly from a batting perspective, it’s a great place to bat.

“So if there is someone released who maybe hasn’t been successful at a certain venue, they can come to Hyderabad and really blossom. So, those are the sorts of players we’ll be looking for to complement our squad. We’re fortunate that we have such a strong team and a strong playing XI, and hopefully we get one or two players who can really contribute to that,” he added.

Tough trade with Kuldeep Yadav: DC head coach Sourav Ganguly

Earlier this year, Delhi Capitals were one of the first teams to pull off a big-ticket trade, bringing home former captain Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants with chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav leaving the side. Ganguly revealed the thinking behind the trade of Kuldeep Yadav.

“It was a tough trade because Kuldeep is a very special cricketer. He’s been with Delhi Capitals for a long period of time, but in the IPL, with 10 teams, it’s always about that one balance factor. And we were looking at a batsman,” Sourav Ganguly told JioStar.

“We got a domestic batsman in Rishabh Pant, who’s done well for Delhi. Someone whom I rate very, very highly. But it was very hard to let Kuldeep go, and with Axar and Ashutosh, releasing them was a complete no-no. They are very important part of our squad,” DC head coach added.

On his first stint as a Head Coach in the IPL, Ganguly said, “It is my first time as head coach in the IPL. I did it for Pretoria Capitals last year, but I am very excited. The IPL is a very different challenge. I have been involved with DC in different ways, more so as the Director of Cricket, obviously organising everything when Ricky was the head coach. Now that I will be the head coach, I will be at the centre of taking this team forward.”

Delhi Capitals will head into the IPL 2027 auction with a purse of Rs 39.5 crore while Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a purse of Rs 40.15 crore.