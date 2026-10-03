Irani Cup 2026: Ravichandran Smaran’s unbeaten 126 rescues Rest of India against Jammu & Kashmir – WATCH

Ravichandran Smaran produced a brilliant unbeaten century to pull Rest of India out of trouble and put them in a strong position against Jammu & Kashmir in the Irani Cup in Srinagar. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 126 as Rest of India reached 306/8 at stumps on Day 3 at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium.
Smaran walked in with his team under pressure and took charge when J&K were close to taking control of the contest. He scored his runs from 131 balls, hitting 15 fours and five sixes. His knock became even more important as Rest of India had slipped to 197/8 at one stage.
Soaking up the pressure and HOW
Smaran Ravichandran gets to a fighting CENTURY for Rest of India
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The Karnataka batter then joined hands with Mukesh Choudhary to produce a crucial ninth-wicket stand. The pair added an unbeaten 109 runs, with Choudhary contributing nine runs from 47 balls. Their partnership helped Rest of India turn a difficult situation into a commanding position.
Rest of India began the day on 24/1 and initially made steady progress. Sanat Sangwan played a patient innings of 55 from 160 balls, while Sudip Kumar Gharami added 33. Saransh Jain also chipped in with 25 as the visitors gradually moved ahead.
However, J&K fought back strongly in the second session. Umar Nazir Mir and Sahil Lotra caused most of the damage, taking three wickets each.
Nazir dismissed Sangwan, Saransh Jain and Sarfaraz Khan, while Lotra removed Manav Suthar, Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep. Pant, batting at No. 8, managed only eight runs before being trapped LBW by Lotra.
With Akash Deep’s dismissal leaving Rest of India at 197/8, J&K appeared close to wrapping up the innings. Smaran, however, refused to give the hosts another chance.
He attacked when opportunities came his way and kept the scoreboard moving despite being surrounded by the lower order. After reaching his century, Smaran continued to play positively and added another 26 runs from 18 deliveries.
J&K also gave away several extras, including 21 no-balls during the innings. One of the most important moments came when Smaran was dismissed for 104, only for the delivery to be called a no-ball. He survived and went on to remain unbeaten at the close of play.
At stumps, Rest of India were 306/8 in 94 overs, having taken their overall lead to 265 runs after J&K were bowled out for 278 in their first innings.
Smaran’s century has given Rest of India the advantage heading into Day 4, with two wickets still in hand. J&K will now need early breakthroughs, while the pitch is expected to become tougher for batting as the match progresses.
Brief Scores: Rest of India 237 & 306/8 in 94 overs (Ravichandran Smaran 126*, Sanat Sangwan 55; Sahil Lotra 3/71, Umar Nazir Mir 3/87) lead Jammu & Kashmir 278 by 265 runs.
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