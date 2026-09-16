Irani Cup 2026: Rishabh Pant named captain of Rest of India team to face Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir, Sarfaraz Khan is…

Rishabh Pant will captain the Rest of India team against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir in the Irani Cup 2026. Check the full squad details.

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Rishabh Pant (L) and Sarfaraz Khan (R). (Photo: IANS)

Irani Cup 2026: Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been appointed captain of the Rest of India team for the upcoming Irani Cup. The BCCI announced the 15-member squad on Wednesday, with Sarfaraz Khan named as vice-captain.

Pant, who was not selected in India’s ODI squad for the West Indies series, will now lead the Rest of India side. The match will be played against 2025-26 Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir from October 1 to 5 at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar.

The Rest of India team features a mix of experienced players and young talents. Akash Deep has been included subject to fitness clearance. The pacer has been recovering from a lower-back stress injury and last played against Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year.

The pace attack also includes Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary and Aryan Pandey. In the spin department, Anukul Roy joins Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain. Both Suthar and Jain recently played in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

The batting line-up looks solid with players like Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Smaran Ravichandran and Ayush Doseja. Smaran and Doseja were among the top run-scorers in the previous Ranji Trophy season. Aryan Juyal has been named as the second wicketkeeper alongside Pant.

Full Rest of India Squad

Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Sarfaraz Khan (vice-captain), Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep (subject to fitness), Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal (wicketkeeper), Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy and Ayush Doseja.

Important domestic fixture

The Irani Cup is a prestigious domestic match that traditionally pits the Ranji Trophy champions against a Rest of India side. It gives selected players a chance to perform in a high-profile red-ball game just before the start of the new domestic season.

With Pant leading the side and several promising players in the mix, the Rest of India team will look to put up a strong performance in Srinagar. Hosts Jammu & Kashmir, the reigning Ranji champions, will be keen to put up a good show at home.

The match begins on October 1 and will be a four-day contest.