Irfan Pathan chooses Jasprit Bumrah over Virat Kohli but eventually picks Sunil Narine as the greatest T20 player

Irfan Pathan was put through a test to choose his greatest T20I player of all time in a recently uploaded video

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Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine in action during the Indian Premier League 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 03, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has weighed in on who he thinks is the greatest T20 cricketer of all time and it’s not either of Virat Kohli or Chris Gayle. Pathan was made to choose between several players across three rounds in a recently uploaded social media video on Cricinfo.

Irfan Pathan is known for expressing his views and opinions bluntly and for a fact, he has never shied away from saying things that are on his mind. Two years ago when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to extract the expected returns during India’s five-match Test tour of Australia, he openly criticised the duo for their reluctancy in playing domestic red-ball cricket.

He had used the example of the great Sachin Tendulkar who had famously returned to play Ranji Trophy right before his retirement in 2013.

“India don’t need superstar culture, they need team culture. Tell me the last time when Virat Kohli played domestic cricket when he was free? When was the last time it happened? It has almost been a decade. Since then even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar played it and has retired altogether. He didn’t have to play, but even he came to play,” this is what Irfan Pathan had said on-air via Star Sports.

A lot happened after that. The 2007 T20 World Cup winning all-rounder was barred from commentary before eventually returning to the com box. Although he hasn’t stirred any controversy with his greatest T20I pick, but it is enough to make the headlines.

Irfan Pathan was put through three stages to choose his best-ever T20 player. It all started with Pathan choosing Sunil Narine over Rashid Khan, AB de Villiers over Andre Russell, Virat Kohli over Chris Gayle and Jasprit Bumrah over Kieron Pollard.

Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah or someone else? Who’s the greatest T20 cricketer of all time? https://t.co/wRGixU7lyR — Cricinfo (@cricinfo) November 3, 2026

In the last four round, the former all-rounder chose Narine, once again, over de Villiers and Bumrah over Kohli.

In the final round, Pathan decided to go ahead with Sunil Narine. The reason was simple. Not only is Narine a two-time T20 World Cup and three-time Indian Premier League winner, he is also the second highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, totaling 658 wickets in 617 matches from 2011 to 2026 for franchise and country.

But the major factor was Sunil Narine’s capability to bat aggressively up the order. He never shies away from opening the inning for the Kolkata Knight Riders and whenever he gets the opportunity, Narine makes a huge impact.