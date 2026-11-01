Ishan Kishan breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s 4-year-old record, becomes India’s highest T20I run-scorer in a calendar year

Ishan Kishan broke Suryakumar Yadav’s record for most T20I runs by an Indian in a calendar year during the fifth T20I against New Zealand, reaching 1,220 runs in 2026.

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Ishan Kishan celebrates after breaking Suryakumar Yadav’s record (Photo: BCCI)

Team India star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has script history in T20I cricket. The left-handed batter broke Suryakumar Yadav’s big record of most T20I runs for India in a calendar year during the 5th T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Ishan played a superb knock of 61 runs off just 32 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes. With this innings, he also completed 2000 runs in T20I cricket and became the 7th Indian to reach this milestone.

Ishan Kishan breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s 4-year-old record

Before this match, Ishan Kishan had scored 1159 runs in T20Is in 2026 and needed just 6 runs to break Suryakumar Yadav’s record. He started his innings with a six on the 4th ball he faced and broke the record early.

Suryakumar Yadav had set the previous Indian record in 2022. He had scored 1164 runs in 31 innings at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 187.43 with 2 centuries and 9 half-centuries.

Setting a

Going past 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20I runs in the process A knock and a year to cherish for Ishan Kishan Updates ▶️ https://t.co/B5TqF9MWu4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND | @ishankishan51 https://t.co/9T2xbv2bio — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2026

Ishan Kishan came, saw and made the scoreboard move at a crazy pace! ‍ Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 5th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/TabEgH89DM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 1, 2026

Now Ishan Kishan has gone ahead of him. His tally in 2026 has reached 1220 runs in 37 matches and innings. He is batting at an average of 35.88 and a strike rate of 171.58 with 1 century and 8 half-centuries. He moved 56 runs ahead of Surya’s record.

In this same year, Abhishek Sharma was also close to the record with 1153 runs in 39 T20Is in 2026.

Most runs for Team India in a calendar year in T20Is

Player Name Year Matches Runs Strike Rate Ishan Kishan 2026 37 1220 171.58 Suryakumar Yadav 2022 31 1164 187.43 Abhishek Sharma 2026 39 1153 193.50

Third-fastest Indian to 2000 T20I runs

This 61-run knock was also special for another reason. Ishan completed 2000 T20I runs in this match. He achieved this in 1345 balls and is the third-fastest Indian to reach 2000 runs in terms of balls faced.

Abhishek Sharma holds the Indian record for fastest to 2000 runs in 1024 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav is second with 1164 balls.

Overall, Ishan now has 2016 runs in 69 T20Is with 206 fours and 96 sixes. He completed his 2000 runs in his 69th innings.

Fastest to 2000 T20I runs for India (By Balls Faced)

Player Name Balls Taken Innings Total Runs Year of 2000 Runs Abhishek Sharma 1024 53 2000 2026 Suryakumar Yadav 1164 56 2000 2023 Ishan Kishan 1345 69 2016 2026

2⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ T20I runs unlocked ✅ Ishan Kishan continues his merry way Updates ▶️ https://t.co/B5TqF9MWu4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND | @ishankishan51 https://t.co/XpmxfKtrcP — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2026

On the world list for most T20I runs in a calendar year, Ishan is now at second position among full-member teams and fourth overall. Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is at top among full members with 1326 runs in 2021. The overall world record belongs to Karanbir Singh of Austria, who scored 1488 runs in 32 T20Is in 2025.