Ishan Kishan faces big Test in SENA conditions ahead of 2027 and 2028 World Cups

Star Indian batter Ishan Kishan is facing concerns regarding his performance in SENA countries ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup and 2028 T20 World Cup.

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Ishan Kishan's SENA record ahead of 2027 and 2028 World Cups (Image - BCCI)

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Ishan Kishan, is in questions after his sudden lack in performance in the T20I series against New Zealand.

The Indian team played the fourth T20I match of the series against New Zealand. The tension rose after India’s key player Ishan Kishan was dismissed for a three-ball duck. This early dismissal created tension in everyone’s mind as he is India’s most reliable batter.

In the last 36 T20Is, Ishan Kishan scored 1,159 runs at an average of 35.12 and a strike rate of over 170. It included one century and seven fifties, with the highest score of 103. However, his performance in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions has disappointed the Indian fans.

In 10 innings, India’s key batter was able to score 177 runs at an average of 17.7 and a strike rate of 118, including one fifty, with the highest score of 56.

Meanwhile, this year is going tough for Ishan Kishan as, in SENA conditions, his scores were 0, 49, 13, 4 and 56. It was his score in the T20I series against England. Against New Zealand, he scored 1 and 0 in two matches in New Zealand.

Ishan has scored 192 runs in 12 international matches in SENA countries, with an average of 16. He has scored only one half-century. This also includes two ODIs against England earlier this year, where he scored 1 and 14 runs.

It will be interesting to see how Ishan performs in SENA countries in the coming years. Two big tournaments will be played there: the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, and the 2028 ICC T20 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Speaking about the fourth T20I match between India and New Zealand. Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell displayed an incredible batting performance. Glenn Phillips scored 107 runs off 49 balls. In his knock, he smashed 6 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 218.37. Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell scored 65 runs off 25 balls, including 4 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 260.00. Their impressive performance helped New Zealand to post a total of 259 runs. The Indian team wouldn’t be able to chase the total and won the match by 87 runs.