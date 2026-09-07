Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra help East Zone post 708 against South Zone in Duleep Trophy 2026 final

Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra shine with the bat as East Zone finish Day 2 at 708 against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Ishan Kishan powers East Zone to 708

The second day of the final match between East Zone and South Zone was completed, where Ishan Kishan and his side continued their dominance and showcased a brilliant performance against their rivals.

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra continued the batting for their side at the beginning of Day 2. Ishan Kishan didn’t change his game as he continued his strategy and playing approach, which gave his side a major advantage at the end of the day.

Ishan Kishan’s double century and Kumar Kushagra’s ton power East Zone to 708 runs

Ishan Kishan played some impressive boundaries and took South Zone’s bowling lineup in charge. Speaking about his performance in the match, Ishan Kishan scored 270 runs off 334 balls. In his knock, he smashed 30 fours and seven sixes. On the other hand, Kumar Kushagra scored 101 runs off 132 balls, including 8 fours and 5 sixes.

After their dismissals, star players Md Kounain Quraishi and Mohammed Shami stood on the crease like a warrior. Their impressive partnership helped East Zone to get a good total in the match. East Zone played 163 overs in the match and they put 708 runs on the board.

Tripurana Vijay leads South Zone’s bowling attack with a four-wicket haul

It was two days’ torture for the South Zone’s side as their bowlers tried hard to control the East Zone’s batting lineup.

Well, it’s time to know who were the key players for them in the match. Tripurana Vijay was the star player, who showcased a brilliant performance for South Zone. He dismissed four players, the list included Sudip Kumar Gharami, Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra and Mukesh Kumar.

While showing his bowling performance, he bowled 42 overs and conceded 180 runs for a four-wicket haul. On the other hand, Shreyas Gopal and Chama Milind also showed an impressive bowling performance as they took two wickets each in the match.

It will be interesting to see how South Zone’s batters Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Tilak Varma will play on Day 3 against East Zone’s sharp bowling lineup, which includes Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, who are known for their wicket-taking ability.