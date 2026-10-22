Ishan Kishan nears major T20 record ahead of New Zealand series

Star Indian player Ishan Kishan is near to achieving some new records ahead of the New Zealand tour. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Ishan Kishan is close to achieving many records ahead of New Zealand series (Image - BCCI)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is close to reaching some big records in T20 cricket. He needs only 46 more runs to become the seventh Indian player to score 2,000 runs in T20 international matches. He is also close to breaking Suryakumar Yadav’s record for the most T20I runs by an Indian in one year. India will play a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting on Thursday in Christchurch. Ishan has been scoring runs regularly at No. 3 and will look to continue his good form in the series.

Ishan has played 66 T20I matches and scored 1,954 runs in 66 innings. He has an average of 31.51 and a strike rate of 148.81. His total includes one century and 13 half-centuries. His highest score in T20Is is 103 runs.

Ishan has scored 1,158 runs in 34 T20I matches this year. He has an average of 37.35 and a strike rate of 172.06. He has scored one century and seven half-centuries this year. He needs only seven more runs to break Suryakumar Yadav’s record of 1,164 T20I runs in 2022. No Indian player has scored more T20I runs in one year.

Ishan is also close to breaking Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan’s record. Rizwan scored 1,326 T20I runs in 2021, the most by a batter from a Test-playing country in one year. Ishan needs 139 more runs to go past this total.

Ishan has also scored many runs in T20 matches this year. In 49 matches, he has made 1,760 runs at an average of 38.26 and a strike rate of over 175. His total includes one century and 13 half-centuries.

India still have five T20I matches against New Zealand and a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka to play. These matches will give Ishan more chances to score runs. He needs 240 more runs to become the first Indian player to score 2,000 runs in T20 matches in one year. So far, only West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, who scored 2,331 runs in 76 matches, and Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 2,036 runs in 48 matches, have reached this mark.