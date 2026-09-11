Ishan Kishan opens up on East Zone’s Duleep Trophy 2026 win, dedicates victory to…

East Zone's captain, Ishan Kishan, reacted to the team's victory in the Duleep Trophy, after a long gap of 13 years. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

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Ishan Kishan reacts to East Zone's Duleep Trophy 2026 win

The Duleep Trophy 2026 was completed on Thursday. The final clash of the tournament was played between East Zone and South Zone, where Ishan Kishan’s side showcased a brilliant performance in the match and won the tournament, after a big gap of 13 years.

Ishan Kishan’s side and the captain himself delivered an exceptional performance in this match, which helped them to grab the big moment, after 13 years in the history of the tournament. After the match, East Zone captain, Ishan Kishan reflected on the great victory and expressed his emotions.

Ishan Kishan credits Team for Duleep Trophy win, opens up on India break

In the winning message, he dedicated the victory to his team. While applauding them, Ishan Kishan said: “As a group, we won this title as a group. I think everyone was taking care of each other, which was the most important thing for me. I think I’ve been a good leader (offers a cheeky smile), but yeah, I think the journey doesn’t end here.”

Ishan Kishan played a big role for the East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026. He also revealed the break from the Indian team helped him to become calm and more focused.

“I think it was more about just being calmer after the break (the time when he was not selected for the Indian team), being more into the game, knowing what’s important, how aware you are towards the game and how you are reading the situation,” Ishan Kishan said.

Ishan Kishan’s heroics performance for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026

Speaking about his performance for the East Zone team in the Duleep Trophy 2026, Ishan Kishan finished the tournament as a leading run-scorer with 517 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.44. In this season, he smashed two centuries and two fifties.

In the final match against South Zone, he scored a massive double hundred in the first innings of the game. He scored 270 runs off 334 balls, including 30 fours and 7 sixes. Meanwhile, in the second innings, he showcased a brilliant batting performance, which helped him to play the best knock as the skipper of the side. Ishan Kishan smashed 80 runs off 98 balls. In his knock, he smashed 9 fours and 3 sixes.