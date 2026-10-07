Ishan Kishan opens up on his main focus after India selection, says ‘My job is to…’

Indian star player Ishan Kishan shared his main focus after a phenomenal innings against West Indies in the first T20I match of the series.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ishan-kishan-opens-up-on-his-main-focus-after-india-selection-says-my-job-is-to-8533746/ Copy

Ishan Kishan reflects on his main focus after IND vs WI 1st T20I

The Indian men’s cricket team played their first match of the T20I series against West Indies at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Ardonamau. Shreyas Iyer’s side displayed a brilliant performance to kick-off the opening match of this important series as they defeated Shai Hope’s West Indies by a big margin of 8 wickets.

In the first T20I game, Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer delivered his brilliance on the ground with a match-winning batting performance. Shreyas Iyer smashed 10 fours and 6 sixes, which helped him to reach his century for the Men in Blue and handed an easy 8-wicket win to his side.

Meanwhile, there was little role played by Ishan Kishan in this match as he smashed 37 runs off 27 balls, including five fours. He remained unbeaten and helped the Indian side to win this first clash of the series.

After his innings, Ishan Kishan revealed a big thing regarding his team India selection, as he shared that he has shifted his focus to perform well on the opportunity, whenever he gets, instead of worrying about the selection process.

“When I was dropped from the international team, I understood the consequences of a few mistakes that I had made. So, I worked on my fitness and my batting. I stayed patient and focused on rectifying my mistakes by doing well in domestic cricket. I knew if I kept performing in domestic cricket, the opportunity would come and I earned the recall to the national squad because of my hard work,” Kishan told JioStar.

However, this impressive batting performance and innings also helped Ishan Kishan to understand the demands of the situation instead of playing his own game.

“Once you come back to the side, you don’t think about what’s going to happen if I get dropped again. The most important thing is to enjoy cricket and just focus on doing the best I can to contribute to the success of the team. My job is to keep scoring runs and if I am able to do that, then the rest will be taken care of automatically,” he added.

After his impressive performance in the opening clash, it’s time to know about the rest of the players, who shone for the Men in Blue in the opening clash of the T20I series. Players like Naman Dhir, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel played an important role for Team India as they dismissed key West Indies’ batters to score only 171 runs on the board and bowled out in 19.1 overs.