Ishan Kishan opens up on MS Dhoni’s retirement, says ‘He has inspired so many young players’

Star Indian player Ishan Kishan opens up on legendary player MS Dhoni's retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ishan-kishan-opens-up-on-ms-dhonis-retirement-says-he-has-inspired-so-many-young-players-8547465/ Copy

Ishan Kishan opens up on MS Dhoni's retirement (Image - X)

The fans are ready for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Every fan will be seen supporting their side to see them lifting the title. Ahead of the tournament, the fans witnessed a shocking moment as the legendary player Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from the tournament.

MS Dhoni’s retirement shocked almost every fan and cricketer as well. Reacting on Dhoni’s retirement, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Ishan Kishan told PTI that, “He felt it was the right time to retire, but we all understand how much he has given to this country and how he has inspired so many young players. That is what matters the most. Everyone was also saddened when he announced his retirement. Very few people have been able to do what he has done for the country.”

VIDEO | Patna, Bihar: On MS Dhoni’s retirement from the IPL, India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan says, “He felt it was the right time to retire, but we all understand how much he has given to this country and how he has inspired so many young players. That is what matters the most. Everyone was also saddened when he announced his retirement. Very few people have been able to do what he has done for the country.” (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2026

Well, from the upcoming edition of the tournament, MS Dhoni will be seen in the new role as the mentor of the franchise. CSK shared this update with the world on their social media platforms. “A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever. Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home.”

After MS Dhoni’s retirement, CSK owner Rupa Gurunath shared that MS Dhoni told her to release him for IPL 2027 ahead of the retention deadline. She also added that MS Dhoni asked the CSK team to add his name to the released players’ list during a video call on Saturday. She added that he made this decision after months of doubting whether he could continue playing for the franchise at the top level.

“When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn’t sure if he would be able to play in the upcoming season. We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases. We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on and, at the end of the call, Kasi was just reading the list of releases, and very quietly, MS said, ‘Maybe you should add my name.’

“You won’t believe it. The video call just shut down at that moment. I called them back and told them, ‘You know what, even the internet could not handle you not being able to play next season,” she added.