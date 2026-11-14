ISPL Season 4 Auction On November 15: Where to watch live, teams, purse and squad rules

ISPL Season 4 Player Auction will take place in Mumbai on November 15. Check the Rs 1.5 crore purse, squad selection rules, Googly Power feature and live streaming details.

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ISPL Season 4 Auction On November 15: Where to watch live, teams, purse and squad rules

The fourth season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is all set to kick off with player auction happening in Mumbai on Sunday, November 15. In the tennis-ball T10 tournament, the eight franchises will be in the race to build up their squads for the upcoming season. With a bigger talent pool and new auction rules, Season 4 is expected to bring fresh opportunities for emerging cricket players across the country.

The auction will feature several prominent personalities, including ISPL Core Committee members Ashish Shelar, Sachin Tendulkar, Minal Amol Kale and Suraj Samat. Head selectors Jatin Paranjape and Pravin Amre will also be present. Bollywood actors and Tiigers of Kolkata co-owners Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are among the other notable names expected to attend the event.

ISPL Season 4 Auction: Purse And Squad Composition Rules

Every franchise will have a total purse of Rs 1.5 crore to complete its squad at the auction. The teams will need to select 18 players, with provisions allowing them to retain one player from their previous squad and use two Right to Match (RTM) cards, wherever eligible.

There are also specific rules on player selection. Each franchise will have to have at least one player from all the eight ISPL zones and a minimum of two Under-19 players in their squad. The Playing XI must also feature at least one Under-19 player and four players from four different zones.

ISPL Expands From Five To Eight Zones

One of the biggest changes in Season 4 is the expansion of the zonal structure. The league has increased the number of zones from five to eight to provide more opportunities to local and emerging players.

The eight zones are Central North, East, North, North West, South Central, South East, South West and West.

Under the new rules, every franchise must select at least one player from each zone. The league has also made it compulsory for every zonal player in a squad to play at least one match during the League Stage. This move aims to ensure that regional representation is not limited to squad selection but also leads to opportunities on the field.

What Is Googly Power In ISPL Season 4 Auction?

The auction also gets an interesting addition in the form of ‘Googly Power’. This special bidding option will allow franchises to increase the ongoing bid by an immediate Rs 1 lakh, instead of following the regular bidding process.

The feature is expected to make the auction more competitive, particularly when multiple teams are interested in the same player. Once a franchise uses Googly Power, the standard bidding increments will continue.

ISPL Season 4 Auction: Date, Time And Live Streaming Details

The ISPL Season 4 Player Auction will take place in Mumbai on November 15, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 4 PM IST.

Fans can watch the auction live on JioHotstar and on TV on Star Sports Khel.

The auction is going to be a big step toward ISPL Season 4 with eight franchises preparing to build their teams and new selection rules coming into play. The tournament continues to focus on finding and developing young cricketing talent through its ‘Street to Stadium’ vision.