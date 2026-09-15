‘It was our collective decision’, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla opens up on the women’s Asia Cup trophy debacle

The BCCI had even suggested the idea of ACC vice-president Khalid Al Zarooni presenting the winners trophy and prize money to the Indian team but it wasn't going to be the case

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File photo of Rajiv Shukla (L) and Mohsin Naqvi (R). (Credits: IANS)

The Asia Cup trophy debacle doesn’t seem to end, whether it’s the Indian men’s or the women’s teams, both refused to accept the silverware they rightfully deserve from the hands of Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council president who also serves as the interior minister of Pakistan. Naqvi’s position in the Pakistani government clearly means that he works against the interest of India.

This was a major reason why the men’s team decided not to accept the men’s Asia Cup title last year despite beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the finale. The women’s team followed suit and kept the trend alive on Sunday after clinching a 72-run victory over reigning champions Sri Lanka.

While many believe that this is totally against the spirit of the game, the Indian board views this as a collective decision. The vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India Rajiv Shukla, who was present during the women’s Asia Cup 2026 finale in Dubai, admitted that the BCCI informed the Harmapreet Kaur-led side after thorough internal discussions.

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Shukla also stated that Mohsin Naqvi himself did not have any problems with it.

“We discussed the matter among ourselves and decided that we would not accept it (trophy) from him. It was our collective decision. He also did not raise any objection to it,” Rajiv Shukla told the media after landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“We informed our team accordingly, and he presented it to whoever he had to and then left,” Shukla added.

The BCCI had even suggested the idea of ACC vice-president Khalid Al Zarooni presenting the winners trophy and prize money to the Indian team but it wasn’t going to be the case. After arriving moments before the final ball was bowled in the final, Mohsin Naqvi stood on the podium and handed the runners-up cheque to the Sri Lanka but the Indian team was nowhere to be seen.

There was even a video of Smriti Mandhana walking back to the dressing room after seeing Mohsin Naqvi on the stage and that well and truly reiterated India’s stance against the Pakistan interior minister.

What’s next for the Indian women’s team

Up next, Harmanpreet Kaur and co will fly to Japan for the 20th Asian Games, kicking-off from September 19 onwards. The women in blue will face the host nation in the quarter-final on Friday, Sep 18 and await their opponents for the semi-final from the other last eight match.