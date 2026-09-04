‘It’s just the start’: Smriti Mandhana makes huge statement after record-breaking night in Asia Cup 2026

Smriti Mandhana reflected on her record-breaking 124 against Hong Kong after becoming the leading run-scorer and century-maker in women’s international cricket.

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Smriti Mandhana celebrates her record-breaking 124 against Hong Kong. (Photo: ICC)

Smriti Mandhana had a night to remember in Dubai as the India vice-captain produced a stunning 124 against Hong Kong in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. Her brilliant innings not only helped India register a huge 137-run win but also saw her break several major records.

Mandhana’s knock came off 64 balls and included 14 fours and seven sixes. Her performance powered India to 193/5 before the bowlers wrapped up Hong Kong’s innings for just 56 in 16.2 overs. The result also confirmed India’s place in the semi-finals.

Mandhana surpasses Mithali Raj’s record

One of the biggest moments of the match came when Mandhana moved past former India captain Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket.

Mithali had finished her international career with 10,868 runs, while Mandhana now has 10,880 runs across the three formats.

However, Mandhana admitted that she was not aware of the record while she was batting.

“Yeah, I mean, till I was batting, I didn’t know what record it was because I didn’t know the exact runs or all of that.”

She later spoke about Mithali’s influence on her career and said she never expected to go past her childhood role model.

“Mithali-di has been such a legend and a role model, and we’ve all grown up watching her bat. So, to go past her in the tally of runs, I definitely never imagined to do that. But happy that there are two Indians at the top two,” Mandhana said.

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18th century takes her past Lanning

The 124 also gave Mandhana another major record. She now has 18 international centuries, the most by any batter in women’s international cricket.

She moved past Australia great Meg Lanning and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, who have 17 centuries each.

Mandhana, however, played down the importance of the numbers and focused on the legends who inspired her.

“Going past the international record of centuries, 18 is a good number to go past, firstly, I will say that,” she said.

“But again, I mean, two of the legends of women’s cricket — Meg Lanning and Mithali Raj — genuinely, these are the two people whom I have grown up watching a lot. I’ve tried to take a lot of things from them as batters.”

“So, really happy that I could go past them in whatever ways, but again, it’s just a stat, I would say.”

Mandhana backs India’s middle order

India have enjoyed two comfortable wins in the tournament, but some of their middle-order batters have yet to make a big impact. Mandhana backed her teammates to find their rhythm as the tournament moves towards the knockout stage.

“I think everyone is a world-class batter in the middle order as well and there’s no doubt about it that they’ll be able to adapt,” she said.

The opener also spoke about the difficult conditions in Dubai after spending a long time at the crease.

“It did feel like a steam box today. Dubai, again, with the heat and the humidity, it can get a little tougher,” Mandhana said.

Despite the record-breaking night, Mandhana made it clear that she sees it as only the beginning. With India already through to the semi-finals, the star opener will now look to carry her form into the crucial matches ahead.

India will face Pakistan in their final group-stage game on September 5.