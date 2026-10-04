‘It’s something that…’: Shivam Dube opens up on India’s Asian Games gold after beating Pakistan in final

Shivam Dube opened up on India’s Asian Games 2026 gold medal win over Pakistan, describing the achievement as something that “transcends words” after the 19-run victory.

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Shivam Dube on India’s Asian Games gold after beating Pakistan (Photo: IANS)

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube described India’s Asian Games 2026 gold medal win over Pakistan as a moment that was difficult to put into words. India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the men’s cricket final in Nisshin, Japan, to successfully defend the gold medal they won at the previous Asian Games.

Dube played an important role in the final with both bat and ball. He scored a quick 27 off 14 balls before returning to take two wickets as India held Pakistan to 192/6 while defending 212.

Dube opens up on emotional gold medal win

Speaking to ANI after the final, Dube said the feeling of winning gold for India was much bigger than the result itself. The all-rounder also hoped the achievement would make people across the country proud.

“This feeling is hard to put into words because we’ve won gold for the country. I feel this is a huge achievement for us; winning gold and making the nation proud, it’s something that transcends words. It comes from deep within the heart. All Indians know this, and hopefully, they will feel proud of us too… The BCCI supports us, and I feel that the support we receive from them enables us to perform much better in everything we do for the country,” Dube said.

The victory also completed a memorable Asian Games campaign for Indian cricket, with the women’s team winning gold before the men followed with another top finish.

Abhishek, Tilak set up India’s big total

India were asked to bat first and posted 211/6 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma provided the early momentum with a brilliant 61 off 28 balls.

Tilak Varma then produced a crucial unbeaten 51 off just 22 deliveries to keep the scoring rate high. Then Dube finished it off with 27 off 14 balls as India went past the 200 run mark.

The total set India up well but Pakistan’s chase was no walk in the park.

Dube, Axar and Washington seal gold

Pakistan started the chase with intent, but India kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. Hasan Nawaz fought hard with a stunning 96 off 51 balls, but he could not take Pakistan over the line.

Dube returned figures that included two wickets, while Washington Sundar and Axar Patel also claimed two each. India eventually restricted Pakistan to 192/6, completing a 19-run victory.

The win gave India back-to-back Asian Games gold medals in men’s cricket and also marked a special chapter in the rivalry between the two teams.

India complete golden double in cricket

India’s success in the men’s final came after the women’s team had already secured gold, giving the country a golden double in cricket at the Asian Games.

For Dube and the rest of the squad, the victory was about more than winning a final. It was also an opportunity to represent India on a major stage and return home with another gold medal.

Dube’s words after the match reflected the emotion inside the Indian camp after a memorable win over Pakistan.