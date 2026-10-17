Jake Fraser-McGurk just fails to break Vaibhav Sooryavanshi record, scores 50 in 14 balls

Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes 14-ball fifty for South Australia in One-Day Cup, breaks Daniel Christian's Australian record but misses Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's feat.

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Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk (Photo: X)

Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk produced a stunning batting performance in the One-Day Cup on Saturday, October 17, hitting a half-century in just 14 balls for South Australia against Queensland in Adelaide. The 24-year-old went on to score 122 runs off 63 deliveries, helping his team post a huge total of 397/7 in 50 overs.

Fraser-McGurk’s innings featured 10 fours and nine sixes as he attacked the Queensland bowlers from the start. His 14-ball fifty also bettered the previous mark for the fastest half-century by an Australian batter in an official match across formats.

Fraser-McGurk breaks Daniel Christian’s record

Before Fraser-McGurk’s explosive knock, former Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian held the record with a 15-ball fifty. Christian achieved the feat while playing for the Sydney Sixers against the Adelaide Strikers in a Big Bash League match in Hobart on December 20, 2020.

Fraser-McGurk went one ball quicker to take the record, adding another highlight to his reputation as an aggressive batter. His ability to score quickly was on full display as he helped South Australia build a strong platform in their One-Day Cup match.

Fastest fifty by Australian batters

PLAYER NAME TEAM BALLS AGAINST FORMAT VENUE DATE Jake Fraser-McGurk South Australia 14 Queensland List A Adelaide October 17, 2026 Dan Christian Sydney Sixers 15 Adelaide Strikers T20 Hobart December 20, 2020 Jake Fraser-McGurk Delhi Capitals 15 Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Delhi April 20, 2024 Jake Fraser-McGurk Delhi Capitals 15 Mumbai Indians T20 Delhi April 27, 2024 Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad 16 Delhi Capitals T20 Delhi April 20, 2024 Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad 16 Lucknow Super Giants T20 Hyderabad May 8, 2024

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds List A record

While Fraser-McGurk has set a new mark for an Australian batter, India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds the record for the fastest fifty in List A cricket. The 15-year-old reached the milestone in just 11 balls while representing India A against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on June 21, 2026.

At the international level, Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee holds the record for the fastest fifty in an official cricket match. He smashed a nine-ball half-century against Mongolia at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on September 27, 2023.

Fastest fifty in List A cricket matches

PLAYER NAME COUNTRY TEAM BALLS AGAINST VENUE Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India India A 11 Sri Lanka A Dambulla Kaushalya Weeraratne Sri Lanka Ragama 12 Kurunegala Colombo Thisara Perera Sri Lanka SL Army 13 Bloomfield Panagoda Rory Kleinveldt South Africa Western Province 14 KwaZulu-Natal Durban Jake Fraser-McGurk Australia South Australia 14 Queensland Adelaide

These performances show how batters have continued to push the limits of scoring speed across different formats of the game.

Fraser-McGurk helps South Australia reach 397/7

Fraser-McGurk’s century was a major part of South Australia’s big total. He shared a 129-run opening partnership with Mackenzie Harvey, who contributed 46 off 35 balls.

After Harvey’s dismissal, Fraser-McGurk continued his attack and added another 65 runs for the second wicket with captain Nathan McSweeney. McSweeney also scored a century, giving South Australia another strong contribution at the top of the order.

Fraser-McGurk finished on 122 off 63 balls, mixing power and rapid scoring to keep Queensland under pressure. Match 10 of the One-Day Cup, South Australia 397/7.