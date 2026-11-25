Jasprit Bumrah jumps to 2nd spot in ICC Test rankings, big gains for Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill too

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is only one place behind leader Mitchell Starc in the latest ICC rankings for Test bowlers.

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Jasprit Bumrah claimed 5 wickets in drawn 1st Test vs New Zealand at Wellington. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 2nd Test: Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah made an impressive comeback in international cricketer in the 1st Test against New Zealand which ended in a draw at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Bumrah, who ended up with 5 wickets across the two innings, jumped up three positions to move closer to the world No. 1 position in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers.

The Mumbai Indians pacer is now at equal second spot in the updated rankings for Test bowlers announced on Wednesday. It means Bumrah joins England pacer Ollie Robinson in joint second position on the latest rankings, with Australia’s Mitchell Starc the only player ahead of the duo with the left-armer still 25 rating points adrift.

Bumrah will hope to make further gains in India’s push for series win when they take on New Zealand in the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch beginning on Friday.

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada was also on the move up as he gained two places to rise to sixth place for Test bowlers on the back of eight wickets in the first Test win over Bangladesh, while Pakistan counterpart Mohammad Abbas (up two places to 12th) made some ground following a fine effort against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Massive changes near the top of the Test rankings following recent #WTC27 contests in Wellington and Johannesburg https://t.co/JNaM0XAmjP — ICC (@ICC) November 25, 2026

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal in top 10

It was a good week for the Indian batters in Wellington as they piled up 720 runs for 9 wickets in the only innings at Basin Reserve in the drawn game. Rishabh Pant’s brilliant 128 – his 9th Test match century – means that has climbed one place to be highest-ranked Indian batter in the Test rankings at 6th spot with 744 points.

Pant was just ahead of the Indian Test captain Shubman Gill, who also climbed up 3 places to move to 7th place on the back of his 98-run knock at the Basin Reserve. Gill has 728 points, just 16 points behind Pant.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal rose five place after his blazing knock of 85 in the 1st Test against the Black Caps and is currently in 9th place with 713 points.

South Africa captain Bavuma gained one place to rise to third following an unbeaten 68 against Bangladesh in the first Test before getting injured and forced to miss the second. England duo of Harry Brook and Joe Root that still hold sway at the top of the rankings for Test batters.

South African wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton (up 10 places to equal 15th), New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips (up 13 rungs to 17th) and Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha (up four slots to 19th) registered new career-best ratings.

Rabada (up three slots to 10th) and Phillips (up four places to 12th) also make ground on the latest rankings for Test all-rounders, with South Africa star Marco Jansen still at the head of proceedings in that category despite a relatively quiet outing by his lofty standards against Bangladesh in Johannesburg.