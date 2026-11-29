Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Javagal Srinath to claim fourth spot on Elite list

Jasprit Bumrah moves past Javagal Srinath to take fourth place on India's list of most wickets in away matches, led by Anil Kumble.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/jasprit-bumrah-surpasses-javagal-srinath-to-claim-fourth-spot-on-elite-list-8549069/ Copy

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Srinath in away wickets record (Image - BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah is leading India’s fast bowlers in the second Test game against New Zealand. The 32-year-old fast bowler from Ahmedabad got no outs in the first turn to bat. But he has got two outs in eight overs in the second turn to bat at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Bumrah first got Tom Latham out in the second part of the day. Then he caught Henry Nicholls off his own bowling in the part after tea on Sunday, November 29.

The out of Nicholls, who made 22 runs from 42 balls, helped Bumrah take his Test total to 241 outs. He also took his total outs in games away from home to 341. The second Test at Hagley Oval is Bumrah’s 142nd game for India away from home in all types of games. He has now got 341 men out, one more than old India fast bowler Javagal Srinath’s total of 340 outs.

Srinath played 184 games for India away from home and got 340 outs in 211 turns to bat.

The record for taking the most outs for India in games away from home is with Anil Kumble. In 295 turns to bat across 248 away games for India from 1990 to 2018, Kumble got 477 men out. He is first. Zaheer Khan is next with 398. Kapil Dev is next with 368. Bumrah is now in fourth place.

The world record for taking the most outs in games away from home is with Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan. He played 312 games away from home and got 700 men out in 343 turns to bat.

Pakistan’s Wasim Akram is second on the list with 690 outs. Next are Waqar Younis with 560, Shane Warne with 548, and Glenn McGrath and Chaminda Vaas with 500 each.

Bumrah cannot take his total of away outs to 350 in this game. But he can go past Bhagwath Chandrasekhar’s total of 242 outs to become India’s ninth-highest out-taker in Test cricket. Bumrah now has 241 Test outs. He needs two more in the second turn to bat to move past him.

Bumrah is a key man for India. When he bowls well, India look strong. His pace and skill make it hard for batters. New Zealand batters find it hard to play him. He can get outs with the new ball and the old ball. He is calm under stress. His team trusts him a lot. Fans love to watch him bowl. He has worked hard to reach this level. He keeps getting better with each game.