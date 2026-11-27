Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action sparks debate during India vs New Zealand 2nd Test – WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action became a talking point during the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test after fans noticed a possible difference in his run-up. Watch the video that sparked the discussion.

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Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action grabs attention during IND vs NZ 2nd Test. (Screengrab: Sony LIV/X)

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is hard to miss on a cricket ground. Whether it is his pace, his accuracy or his unorthodox style of bowling, the Indian paceman always gives the fans something to talk about. But this time it was his action that caught the eyes of the viewers during the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Cricket fans have been talking about a video from the match with some noticing a possible change in the way Bumrah approaches the crease. Sony LIV has shared the clip where the pacer can be seen in action and it has made the viewers get a closer look at his run-up and delivery stride.

Bumrah has built his success around a bowling action that is quite different from that of most fast bowlers. His short run-up and unusual release point make him difficult for batters to read. That is also why even a small difference in his approach tends to attract attention.

Jasprit Bumrah, always cooking up something new ‍ Watch the 2nd #NZvIND Test LIVE on #SonyLIV & #SonySportsNetwork https://t.co/uiKy6n98lf — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 27, 2026

What would be the reason behind Bumrah’s new bowling action.

It’s all happening here

Boom Boom new action.

#NZvIND https://t.co/qb4bEY20RR — doodle (@yume_explo) November 27, 2026

In the latest video, some viewers felt that his movement before releasing the ball looked slightly different. The discussion mainly centred on his final steps and the way he gathered himself before delivering.

The clip has raised questions about whether Bumrah is making a technical adjustment to his bowling. However, there is no confirmation from the Indian team or the bowler himself about any change in his action.

It would also be too early to connect the apparent difference to an injury or fitness issue. The video has certainly caught the eye of fans, but it does not establish the reason behind what they believe they have noticed.

Bumrah’s fitness and workload have been a topic of discussion for Indian cricket, given the demands of playing across formats. The team is looking to him to produce breakthroughs, especially in challenging conditions overseas.

His control, movement and knack of picking wickets make him a vital cog in India’s pace attack. With the New Zealand series presenting another demanding assignment, his performance remains important to the visitors.

For now, the video has given cricket fans something to discuss. Whether Bumrah has deliberately changed any part of his action or whether it was simply a variation in that particular delivery remains unclear. Until there is an official explanation, any suggestion of a major change should be treated with caution.